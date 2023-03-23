© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Mixed Up Jupiter

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published March 23, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Juno spacecraft findings change how we see Jupiter's core.

NASA's Juno spacecraft recently made a discovery about Jupiter's core, inspiring new thought on the formation of Jupiter.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
