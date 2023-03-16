Astro Brief: AstroVision with Isaac Laseter

This week on Astro Brief, Isaac Laseter, a PhD student from Poplar Bluff, joins Mike to speak about his experience with the James Webb Space Telescope at the University of Wisconsin Madison.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.