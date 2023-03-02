Astro Brief: Impact of neighboring forces on Earth

We think of Earth and our solar system as isolated in space, but in fact, we have neighboring forces that can change the entire course of Earth's evolution.

Mike Reed discusses space-based extinctions on the first episode of a two-part series this week on Astro Brief.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed

Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.

