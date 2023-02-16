Astro Brief: The science of nanosatellites

The Hubble and James Webb space telescopes are large, multibillion dollar specialized space telescope projects designed to push the limits of modern technology. But on the other end of the spectrum are small, briefcase-sized nanosatellites that are cheap and mostly use commercial electronics. This week Mike discusses two space telescopes built into nanosatellites.

