Astro Brief: The science of nanosatellites

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST
The Hubble and James Webb space telescopes are large, multibillion dollar specialized space telescope projects designed to push the limits of modern technology. But on the other end of the spectrum are small, briefcase-sized nanosatellites that are cheap and mostly use commercial electronics. This week Mike discusses two space telescopes built into nanosatellites.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

