Arts News May 23, 2025
Comedy
- Jeremiah Watkins
Blue Room Comedy Club
May 23-24
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- Hide Tide Theatrical: Hair
Lightroom Lounge
May 23-31
Music
Friday
- The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram & Samantha Fish - Gone Fishin’ Tour
- Pappy's BBQ
Sister Lucille
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
Dallas & Molly
Saturday
- Tie & Timber Beer Co.
The Hooks Knives: A David Bowie Tribute
- Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
Hamburger Cows & Shaun Munday
The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:
Ozarks Lyrics Opera & Missouri Jazz Orchestra
Jazz Aria
Sunday
- Lindbergs
Open Jam