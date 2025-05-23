© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News May 23, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
Skip Stone Productions

Comedy

  • Jeremiah Watkins
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    May 23-24
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • Hide Tide Theatrical: Hair
    Lightroom Lounge
    May 23-31

Music

Friday

  • The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:
    Christone “Kingfish” Ingram & Samantha Fish - Gone Fishin’ Tour
  • Pappy's BBQ
    Sister Lucille

  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
    Dallas & Molly

    Saturday

  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
    The Hooks Knives: A David Bowie Tribute
  • Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
    Hamburger Cows & Shaun Munday

  • The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:

    Ozarks Lyrics Opera & Missouri Jazz Orchestra
    Jazz Aria

Sunday

  • Lindbergs
    Open Jam
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea
