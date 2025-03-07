© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts News

Arts News March 7, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:21 AM CST
The Sideburns

Comedy

  • Yannis Pappas
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    March 7-8
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Wednesday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday
    The Third Place

Theatre

  • The Miracle of the Magi
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through March 8th

    Music

Friday

  • Randell Shreve
    Hold Fast Brewery
  • Michelle Gillum Band
    Carrie's
  • The Sideburns & Moore
    Tie and Timber
  • Psychobilly Cadillac
    Southbound

  • Krista Meadow
    Celler + Plate

    Saturday

  • Chronicle: Tribute to CCR
    Tie & Timber
  • Little Help
    Carrie's
  • Midwest Thick
    The Vault
  • Plush
    Southbound
  • Out of the Blue
    The Where House

