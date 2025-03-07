Arts News March 7, 2025
Comedy
- Yannis Pappas
Blue Room Comedy Club
March 7-8
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Wednesday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
The Third Place
Theatre
The Miracle of the Magi
Stained Glass Theatre
Through March 8th
Music
Friday
- Randell Shreve
Hold Fast Brewery
- Michelle Gillum Band
Carrie's
- The Sideburns & Moore
Tie and Timber
- Psychobilly Cadillac
Southbound
Krista Meadow
Celler + Plate
Saturday
- Chronicle: Tribute to CCR
Tie & Timber
- Little Help
Carrie's
- Midwest Thick
The Vault
- Plush
Southbound
- Out of the Blue
The Where House