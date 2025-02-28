© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News February 28, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:33 PM CST
Molly Healey

Comedy

  • Mike Vecchione
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    February 28-March 1
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Wednesday

Poetry/Music

  • Poet's Corner
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday
    The Third Place

Theatre

  • The Miracle of the Magi
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through March 8th
  • Rent
    Craig Hall Balcony Theater
    Through March 2
  • Twelfth Night
    Wilhoit Theatre
    Through March 1

Music

Friday

  • Rolfe & Co.
    Tie & Timber
  • Molly Healey ODM w/ Springfield Aerial Fitness
    The Riff

  • Garrick Fausett and the Revelry, Buster Clifton Davis
    Southbound

    Saturday

  • Kristi Meredith & Randy Buckner
    One2Five Taproom
  • Leesa Pipes, Turtle Soup
    Lindberg's Tavern
  • Phantom Sam
    Moon City Pub
  • Springfield Symphony Orchestra
    Hammons Hall
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
