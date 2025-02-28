Arts News February 28, 2025
Comedy
- Mike Vecchione
Blue Room Comedy Club
February 28-March 1
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Wednesday
Poetry/Music
- Poet's Corner
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
The Third Place
Theatre
- The Miracle of the Magi
Stained Glass Theatre
Through March 8th
- Rent
Craig Hall Balcony Theater
Through March 2
- Twelfth Night
Wilhoit Theatre
Through March 1
Music
Friday
- Rolfe & Co.
Tie & Timber
- Molly Healey ODM w/ Springfield Aerial Fitness
The Riff
Garrick Fausett and the Revelry, Buster Clifton Davis
Southbound
Saturday
- Kristi Meredith & Randy Buckner
One2Five Taproom
- Leesa Pipes, Turtle Soup
Lindberg's Tavern
- Phantom Sam
Moon City Pub
- Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Hammons Hall