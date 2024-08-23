Arts News August 23, 2024

Theatre



High Tide Theatrical - Next to Normal

August 16-24

215 W Olive St, Springfield, MO

July 25 - August 31, recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, Saturday

1996 W Evangel St, Ozark, MO

Comedy



Ms. Pat

August 23-24

Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO



Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 p.m.

541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO

Visual Arts



Springfield Art Museum: Renaissance on Parchment and Paper

Springfield Art Museum: Breathe, Light, and Distance

Springfield Art Museum: Watercolor USA All on view through August 30, 1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO

The Springfield Art Museum invites the public to an open house Saturday, August 24.

A program to announce plans while the museum is closed and to provide other updates will start at 2 p.m.

Other



Show Me Poetry Slam Featuring Topaz Winters

August 25

Nathan P. Murphey's, 218 S Campbell Ave

Springfield, MO



August 25

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

14 Mill Market, 203 East Mount Vernon Street, Nixa, MO

Music

Friday

