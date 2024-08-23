Arts News August 23, 2024
New comedy album by Chad Harris, Slam Poetry with Topaz Winters, Buster Cliton Davis' new single, the Messiah Project call for choir members, the C-Street Jamboree, and more!
Theatre
- High Tide Theatrical - Next to Normal
August 16-24
215 W Olive St, Springfield, MO
- Stained Glass Theatre - Songs in the Night
July 25 - August 31, recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, Saturday
1996 W Evangel St, Ozark, MO
Comedy
- Ms. Pat
August 23-24
Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO
Adult Comedy Workshop
August 25
Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO
- Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 p.m.
541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO
Visual Arts
- Springfield Art Museum: Renaissance on Parchment and Paper
- Springfield Art Museum: Breathe, Light, and Distance
Springfield Art Museum: Watercolor USA
All on view through August 30, 1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO
The Springfield Art Museum invites the public to an open house Saturday, August 24.
A program to announce plans while the museum is closed and to provide other updates will start at 2 p.m.
Other
- Show Me Poetry Slam Featuring Topaz Winters
August 25
Nathan P. Murphey's, 218 S Campbell Ave
Springfield, MO
- George Washington Carver National Monument Storytelling Day
August 25
5646 Carver Rd Diamond, Missouri 64840
- Movies at the Mill
"Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
14 Mill Market, 203 East Mount Vernon Street, Nixa, MO
Music
Friday
- Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Brian Pitts at Pappy's Place BBQ 6 to 9 p.m.
- ER Duo and Friends at 4 by 4 Brewing Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Outback Steakhouse in Branson, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Marshall Hill at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Shell Knob, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
- Chris May at Eagles Lodge 3934 7 p.m.
- Kit Barley and The Creekside Bandits at Georgia Mac’s 7 to 10 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Bamboozled Tiki Bar in Reeds Spring, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
- Two Much Fun at Miller Fall Festival in Miller, MO 7 p.m.
- Bryan Copeland at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- 83 Skidoo featuring Kristi Merideth at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m., $5 cover
- Steve and Adie at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
- Hillbilly Country Club at Wacky Jacks in Highlandville, MO 8 p.m.
- Lancaster Station at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
- Avery Waltz at The Local Bar and Grill in Golden, MO 8 to 11 p.m.
- Lyal Strickland and The Moonlight Farmers with Special Guests Dillon Hasten and The Layton Hollow Gals at Lindberg's 8 p.m., $15 cover
- Plush at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover
The Third Degree at Crazy Craig's Cheeky Monkey in Branson, MO 9 p.m.
Saturday
- Mark Barger at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Shell Knob, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Kimra at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6:00 to 9 p.m.
- Barak Hill at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- City Girls Eagles Tribute at Miller Fall Festival in Miller, MO 7 p.m.
- Beyond All Means and Naughty Nurse Band at Hootentown Campgrounds in Crane, MO 7 to 11 p.m., $5 cover
- We Three Thieves at The Ozarker Lodge in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Uncle Buster at Area 71 in Branson, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
- InnerWorks for Solo Percussion at Unity of Springfield 7 to 8 p.m.
- The Random Strangers at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
- Queen City Beatles Revue at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7:00 p.m., $10 cover
- Tom Lovato at The Lake House in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Professors and Marianne at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 10 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
- Maddi Warren at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- N2Deep Classic Rock at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
- Sound The Alarm at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m., $10 cover
Hundred Dollar Hustle at Lindberg's 9 p.m. to midnight
Sunday
- The Third Degree at Lindwedel Winery in Branson, MO 1 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5:0 p.m.
- C-Street Jamboree at Lindberg's 5 to 9 p.m.
- Blues Society of The Ozarks Open Mic Jam at Carrie's 6 to 9 p.m.
- One More Dollar at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 6:30 p.m., $20 cover
- Direct Measure, Volition, and Identity Crisis at Lindberg's 8 p.m., $12 cover