News
Arts News

Arts News August 23, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:01 PM CDT
Chad Harris

New comedy album by Chad Harris, Slam Poetry with Topaz Winters, Buster Cliton Davis' new single, the Messiah Project call for choir members, the C-Street Jamboree, and more!

Theatre

  • High Tide Theatrical - Next to Normal
    August 16-24
    215 W Olive St, Springfield, MO
  • Stained Glass Theatre - Songs in the Night
    July 25 - August 31, recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, Saturday
    1996 W Evangel St, Ozark, MO

Comedy

  • Ms. Pat
    August 23-24
    Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO

  • Adult Comedy Workshop

    August 25

    Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO

  • Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 p.m.
    541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO

Visual Arts

  • Springfield Art Museum: Renaissance on Parchment and Paper
  • Springfield Art Museum: Breathe, Light, and Distance

  • Springfield Art Museum: Watercolor USA

    All on view through August 30, 1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO

The Springfield Art Museum invites the public to an open house Saturday, August 24.
A program to announce plans while the museum is closed and to provide other updates will start at 2 p.m.

Other

  • Show Me Poetry Slam Featuring Topaz Winters
    August 25
    Nathan P. Murphey's, 218 S Campbell Ave
    Springfield, MO
  • George Washington Carver National Monument Storytelling Day
    August 25
    5646 Carver Rd Diamond, Missouri 64840
  • Movies at the Mill
    "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
    14 Mill Market, 203 East Mount Vernon Street, Nixa, MO

Music

Friday

  • Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Brian Pitts at Pappy's Place BBQ 6 to 9 p.m.
  • ER Duo and Friends at 4 by 4 Brewing Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Brother Troy at Outback Steakhouse in Branson, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Marshall Hill at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Tyler Garoutte at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Shell Knob, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Chris May at Eagles Lodge 3934 7 p.m.
  • Kit Barley and The Creekside Bandits at Georgia Mac’s 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Bamboozled Tiki Bar in Reeds Spring, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
  • Two Much Fun at Miller Fall Festival in Miller, MO 7 p.m.
  • Bryan Copeland at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
  • 83 Skidoo featuring Kristi Merideth at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m., $5 cover
  • Steve and Adie at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
  • Hillbilly Country Club at Wacky Jacks in Highlandville, MO 8 p.m.
  • Lancaster Station at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
  • Avery Waltz at The Local Bar and Grill in Golden, MO 8 to 11 p.m.
  • Lyal Strickland and The Moonlight Farmers with Special Guests Dillon Hasten and The Layton Hollow Gals at Lindberg's 8 p.m., $15 cover
  • Plush at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover

  • The Third Degree at Crazy Craig's Cheeky Monkey in Branson, MO 9 p.m.

    Saturday

  • Mark Barger at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Tyler Garoutte at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Brother Troy at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Shell Knob, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Kimra at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6:00 to 9 p.m.
  • Barak Hill at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • City Girls Eagles Tribute at Miller Fall Festival in Miller, MO 7 p.m.
  • Beyond All Means and Naughty Nurse Band at Hootentown Campgrounds in Crane, MO 7 to 11 p.m., $5 cover
  • We Three Thieves at The Ozarker Lodge in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Uncle Buster at Area 71 in Branson, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
  • InnerWorks for Solo Percussion at Unity of Springfield 7 to 8 p.m.
  • The Random Strangers at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
  • Queen City Beatles Revue at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7:00 p.m., $10 cover
  • Tom Lovato at The Lake House in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
  • The Professors and Marianne at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Maddi Warren at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
  • N2Deep Classic Rock at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
  • Sound The Alarm at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m., $10 cover

  • Hundred Dollar Hustle at Lindberg's 9 p.m. to midnight

    Sunday

  • The Third Degree at Lindwedel Winery in Branson, MO 1 p.m.
  • Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5:0 p.m.
  • C-Street Jamboree at Lindberg's 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Blues Society of The Ozarks Open Mic Jam at Carrie's 6 to 9 p.m.
  • One More Dollar at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 6:30 p.m., $20 cover
  • Direct Measure, Volition, and Identity Crisis at Lindberg's 8 p.m., $12 cover
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea's work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
