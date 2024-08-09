Arts News August 9, 2024

Live music on Friday, August 9

Birthplace of the Route 66 Festival at the Park Central Square

Aaron Sachs Stage, Motorcycle Village:



12:30 p.m. Skyler Weimer

2:30 p.m. Springtown 66

4:30 p.m. Phat Mike and The Bartenders

6:30 p.m. The Mixtapes

9 p.m. Machine Gun Symphony

Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks/KY3 Stage:

12:45 p.m. Anastasia Vang

2 p.m. Joe Majerus

3:30 p.m. I AM w/Ambiance Band

Live music around the Ozarks on Friday



7 p.m. Vic Vaughan & Souled Out

Arthur Duncan Jazz Trio at Pappy's Place BBQ 6 to 9 p.m.

Westhill at Where House Bar 6 p.m.

Piratey Mike at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Shell Knob, MO 6 to 9 p.m.

Dallas Jones at Hickory Hills Country Club 6 to 9 p.m.

Buster Davis at 4 by 4 Brewing - Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.

Craig Amason at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Jukebox Winos at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 7 to 9 p.m.

“She” Piano Tribute with Krista Meadows at Stardust Ballroom 7 to 9 p.m. $15 cover

Luke Acker at The Lake House in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.

Randall Shreve at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

Kenny Jones at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 10 p.m.

Uncle Knuckle and The Reveal Machine with Queen City Blue J’s at Lindberg's 7:30 p.m.

Chelsey James and Josh Cherry Full Band with special guest Riley Braker at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. to midnight. $10 cover

Stone Pages at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight

Stoneshine at Wacky Jacks in Highlandville, MO 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

MoCandy at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jared Baehr opening for Toxic teeth at Moon City Pub for grand opening celebration 9 p.m.

Live music on Saturday, August 10

Birthplace of the Route 66 Festival at Park Central Square

Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks/KY3 Stage:



10 a.m. Jayce Janae

11:30 a.m. Mabel Laine

1 p.m. Grant Williams & The Formula

2:30 p.m. Lefty Brothers

4 p.m. The Undergrass Boys

5:30 p.m. The Creek Rocks

7 p.m. The Honkytonk Renovators

Aaron Sachs Stage, Motorcycle Village:

Noon Harper Atkins and Matt Brown

1 p.m. The Regulators

3 p.m. Midwest Thick

5:30 p.m. Jake Stringer

7 p.m. Dirty Saints

9 p.m. Sixwire

Rotary Rendezvous Stage:

10 a.m. The Detectives

Noon Deja Crew

2 p.m. Hundred Dollar Hustle

4 p.m. Vic Vaughan & Souled Out

Local music around the Ozarks on Saturday



Steve and Addie at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 3:30 p.m.

Johanna Thornsberry at Cellar + Plate 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Piratey Mike at Pizza World in Cape Fair, MO 6 to 8 p.m.

Just Another Dead Band, Native Souls, Chasing The Apocalypse, Fyre Wyte, Dane Hudek, and Kiing Dook and friends at Elevated Float Experience After Party at Captain Jack's Campground and RV Park in Summersville, MO 6 p.m. to midnight

Wesley Allen and The Modern August at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 p.m.Tom Lovato at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.

Short Leaf Band at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 7 p.m. $15 cover

Brother Troy at The Lake House in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.

Scott and Barbie at Where House Bar 7 to 10 p.m.

Jukebox Winos at Buckets Sports Bar and Grill in Harrison, AR 7 to 10 p.m.

Cruel Summer Blowout: A Tribute to Taylor Swift featuring Melissa Rea, Dallas Jones, Mike Henderson, Landon Rolfe, and Bill Jackson at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $10 cover

Uncle Buster at Area 71 in Branson, MO 7 to 11 p.m.

Buster Davis at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

Riley Braker at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 10 p.m.

Beyond All Means at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight

Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.

Wicked Shimmy at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. $10 cover

MoCandy at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Live music on Sunday, August 11

Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Psychobilly Cadillac at Southbound Bar and Grill 12:30 p.m. $10 cover

Westhill at Archie's 5 to 9 p.m.Dallas and Molly at Springfield Brewing Company 5 to 8 p.m.

Jukebox Winos at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 8 p.m.

Other arts events

Springfield Art Museum

This is the last month of programming at the Springfield Art Museum before the building closes to the public on September 1.

Current exhibitions include “Breath, Light and Distance;” “Watercolor USA;” works by Bradi Barth; works by Glenna Goodacre; and “Renaissance Works on Parchment and Paper.”

The art museum will host Family Day Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free watercolor activities, family activities, a family art lab and Pineapple Whip.

Anyone who visits the museum through the end of the month may participate in the Community Drawing Room, play and create in the Family Art Lab or stroll the Hatch Foundation Lawn and view sculptures.

High Tide Theatrical

High Tide will present Next to Normal August 16-24 and The Rocky Horror Show October 11-26 at Martha's Vineyard.

Ozarks Lyric Opera

OLO has announced its 2024-2025 season. "World So Wide" will feature these performances: The Tender Land, The Little Prince, Home for the Holidays and Opera Rocks. It will also present Opera Rocks and Jazz Aria. Season tickets are available now.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will kick off its next season with Puttin' on the Ritz September 14 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Other concerts this season include:

I Got Rhythm October 5

Lullaby of Broadway November 16

In the Mood December 7

Summertime January 11

And the Angels Sing February 8

Stormy Weather March 1

My Reverie April 5

'S Wonderful May 3

Gillioz Theatre

Upcoming events at the Gillioz:

Ben Folds, Paper Airplane Request Tour August 17 at 8 p.m.

Midweek Matinee, Showboat, August 21 at 2 p.m.

Midweek Matinee, North by Northwest September 4 at 2 p.m.

Steel Panther, On the Prowl World Tour, September 7 at 8 p.m.

Midweek Matinee, Out of Africa, September 18 at 2 p.m.

Sam Barber, Restless Mind Tour, September 26 at 8 p.m.

Moxie Cinema

Movies currently playing at the Moxie:

Widow Clicquot

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

Kneecap

Springfield Contemporary Theatre

The SCT season will kick off in October with The Woman in Black, October 18-20 and 24-27.

Other shows this season:

Once on this Island December 6-8 and 12-15.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, February 14-16, 20-23 and February 27-March 2.

POTUS, April 25-27 and May 1-4

Disaster!, June 13-15, 19-22 and 26-29

Springfield Little Theatre

Upcoming events at SLT:

The Wizard of Oz, September 13-29

