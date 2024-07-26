Arts News July 26, 2024

https://www.randybacon.com/

*Stained Glass Theatre- "Songs in the Night" August 2 - 31, Thursday & Friday performances are at 7 p.m. Saturdays are at 2 p.m.

*The Moxie-films including Touch, National Anthem, Last Summer

*SpongeBob the Musical-The Judy

Friday, August 2, 2024; 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 3, 2024; 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

*Blueroom Comedy Club-Aaron Weber

Friday 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Weekday reoccurring weekly music

*Sunday -Springfield Brewing Co.-5-8 p.m.

*Tuesday Jazz-Hold Fast Brewing-7-9 p.m.

*Wednesday- Hump Day Music-Tie & Timber Brewery

6:30 p.m.

*Thursday-The Stone Pages "pro jam" at Lindberg's Tavern-8 p.m.

Friday

*Brother Troy atRock Lane Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 1 to 4 p.m.

*Jukebox Winos atTallgrass Bar and Grill in Harrison, AR 5 to 8 p.m.

*Avery Waltz at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 8 p.m.

*Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company5 to 8 p.m.

*Uncle Buster at Pappy's Place BBQ 6 to 9 p.m.

*Dallas Jones at 4 by 4 Brewing - Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.

*Matt Harp at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

*Mile Zero at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

*Vic Vaughan and Souled Out at Wire Road Brewing7 to 10 p.m.

*Rolfe & Company featuring Melissa Rea at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover

*The C-Club Band at Where House 8 to 11 p.m. $10 cover

*The HillBenders at The Riff 8 p.m. $20 cover

*Sound The Alarm at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover

*The New Waves at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday

*Devlin Pierce at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.

*Jake English at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.

*Wes Dickinson at 4 by 4- Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.

*D’Acoostix at Great Escape Beer Works 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

*Tony Menown at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.

*Barak Hill at Cellar + Plate6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

*We Three Thieves at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

*Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.

*Reed Herron at Where House Bar 7 p.m.

*Dallas Jones at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

*National Park Radio at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $10 cover

*Buster Clifton Davis and Brandon Moore at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. $10 cover

*Aaron Kamm and The One Drops, Level UP, and Blume at The Regency 8 p.m. $20 cover

*Thee Fine Lines, Timmy Miano, Queen City Blue J’s, and ShapeEater at 66 KIX 8 p.m. to Midnight

*Urban Echoes at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight

*The New Waves at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Sunday

*Jay Stevens and Friends at southbound Bar and Grill Noon $5 cover

*Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 1 to 4 p.m.

*Modern August at Bear Creek Wine Company2 to 5 p.m.

*Westhill at Archie's5 p.m.

*The Creek Rocks at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 7 to 9 p.m. $20 cover

