Arts News Friday July 19, 2024

July Improvised Mystery Hour

Friday July 19, 2024 7:30p

La Habana Vieja

Musical Celebration Benefit for Mark “Howie” Denny Noon Sunday July 21 at The Foxhole

Blue Room Comedy Club

Amos Gill Friday July 19 and Saturday July 20

Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy

July 19 and Saturday July 20 at The Glass House

DOTS Fringe FestivalFox Theatre and Lightroom all weekend

Free Movies in the Park

Fri., July 19, 8:45 p.m.: Barbie

Urinetown The Musical

Jul 25, 2024 – Aug 4, 2024

Historic Owen Theatre

“Boomerangs, Butterflies and Then Some”on view at Brick City Gallery

Visitors can see the work of Jerry and Hing Wah Hatch July 5-Aug. 4.

Carolla Arts Exhibition Center presents “Current State”

The summer exhibition celebrates who, what and where we are right now.

The Carolla Arts Exhibition Center, located at 326 N. Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65806

The exhibit is available for viewing July 1-Aug. 2 and during the First Friday Art Walk Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Every Tuesday belly dancing classes Red Moon Studio (417) 844-2280

Irish Monday weekly @ Galloways Station7p

FRIDAY July 19th

*Marshall Hill at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

*Donnie Ray and The Noise at Galloway Station 7 p.m.

*Laura and Jenna at Hold Fast Brewing7 to 9 p.m.

*Jake Clark at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

*The Lacewings at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover

*Uncle Buster at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight

*BonJour: A Tribute to the music of Journey, Heart and Bon Jovi at https://southboundbar.com and Grill 8 p.m. $5 cover

Saturday July 20th

*Jake and Jenna English at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.

*Joel Telschow at Turkey Creek Breweryin Hollister, MO 3:30 p.m.

*Brother Troy at The Drunken Minnowin Warsaw, MO 5 to 9 p.m.

*Wesley Allen and The Modern August at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.

*Casey Callison and The Shinkickers at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.

*LEE Jacket at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.

*Krista Meadows at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

*Ozark Mountain Five at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 7 p.m. $20 cover

*Dallas Jones at Hold Fast Brewing7 to 9 p.m.

*Kimra atWire Road Brewing 7 to 9:30 p.m.

