From visual to performing arts, including live music of all kinds, there's no shortage of things to do in the Ozarks

On today's Arts News, Jimmy Rea talks with Springfield poets who are part of the group, Poet's Corner SGF and with local singer/songwriter, Dallas Jones. Hear the show by clicking the "listen" button above!

Visual Arts

The Springfield Art Museum presents “Breath, Light and Distance” through August 30. The show centers on artwork that features cloudscapes. The idea is to create a positive experience for viewers’ mental health and physical well-being, according to the museum. A slow-viewing related to the exhibit is set for 6 p.m. on July 25 with Shauna LeAnn Smith. Slow-viewing is a supportive practice for anyone who wants to develop their skills of interpretation, observation and discussing art. Registration is required.

Watercolor USA is at the Springfield Art Museum through September 1. It’s the 63rd exhibition of Watercolor USA, a national, juried exhibition that recognizes contemporary American water-media painting.

The Springfield Art Museum collaborated with Missouri State University on Renaissance Works on Parchment and Paper, which runs through September 1. It highlights the museum’s collection of Renaissance manuscripts and prints.

Collection Focus Exhibitions at the museum through September 1st include art of painter and sculptor, Glenna Goodacre and Swiss-born painter, Bradi Barth.

A special immersive journey at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas features art created by four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. The Portal features one-of-a-kind, 200-piece aerial drone shows choreographed by Jewel and set to an original score by the artist; a meditative art walk featuring works by prominent contemporary artists; a never-before-seen painting and sculpture by Jewel; and more. It runs through July 28. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for youth 11 to 18 and free for kids 10 and younger. Admission to the museum is free.

Performing Arts

Captain Googey’s Farewell Event: A Brief Evening of Theater: A Benefit for High Tide Theatrical will be held Friday night (7/12) at 7:30 at Bookmarx, 325 E. Walnut in Springfield. There will be a preview of the upcoming DOTS Original Play Festival, set for July 18-21 downtown. The event will include a table read of “Googey’s War Room,” an alternate future short play about a dark vision of a Captain Googey-less world; and there will be a reading of a recently unearthed 2003 satirical play based on a Carman song, written by the owner of BookMarx during his college days. Find out more on the BookMarx Facebook page.

High Tide Theatrical will holdauditions for “Duets: In Concert” Sunday afternoon (7/14) at 1:30 at the Lightroom Lounge at Martha’s Vineyard, 215 W. Olive in Springfield. You’ll be asked to perform a memorized vocal piece from any musical theatre score.

National Avenue Christian Church will present a performanceof “Quilters” Friday night and Saturday night (7/12-7/13) at 7:30 and Sunday (7/14) at 1. Quilters is an American folk musical celebrating the work of women’s hands and the people that inspired them. RSVPs are requested.

Poets’ Corner SGF will host an open mic night Friday night (7/12) at 416 W. Commercial St. in Springfield. Sign up is at 6:30, and the events starts at 7.

The Branson Regional Arts Councilpresents Peter Pan JR Friday night (7/12) at 7, Saturday (7/13) at 2 and 7 and Sunday (7/14) at 2 at the Historic Owen Theatre downtown. They’ll present Urinetown The Musical July 25 through August 2 at the same location.

The Summer Jams Drag Show! Will be held Saturday night (7/13) from 8:30 to midnight at 326 South Avenue in Springfield. There’s a $5 cover charge.

Springfield Improv will hold the first workshop in its Improv Class Level 1 Saturday (7/13) from noon to 2 in Springfield. The cost for the seven-week class is $150. Limited scholarships are available.

Springfield Improvwill hold a show Saturday night (7/13) at 7 at 1300 W. Poplar in Springfield. Two teams of improvisers will each be given 45 minutes to create as many laughs as they can using audience suggestions.

The Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W. College in Springfield, will present comedian, Matthew Broussard, Friday night and Saturday night (7/12-7/13). Broussard is described as a disgraced financial analyst forced into stand up comedy.

Marshfield Community Theatre presents the Sizzling Summer Variety Show Saturday night (7/13) at 7 at the Jubilee Theater Center, 109 Commercial St. in Marshfield. Tickets are required.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department Summer Institute will present "The Addams Family" July 19 and 20 at the Reynolds Auditorium. Find out more at springfieldlittletheatre.org.

The DOTS Fringe Festivalwill be held July 18-21 at the Lightroom Lounge and the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square. The mission of DOTS “is to create original collaborative storytelling with the purpose of amplifying our authentic voices as artists, performers and theatremakers.”



Red is tired of her dusty backyard and decides to plant a community garden. Will her neighbors pitch in? This interactive show based on a classic fairytale will give kids the chance to participate. It starts at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon (7/16) at the Christian County Library Nixa Branch. Recommended for Pre-K through grade 6. No registration required.

Cinema

The Gillioz Theatre on Park Central East in downtown Springfield in collaboration with the Wonders of Wildlife aquarium will show the original 1975 movie, “JAWS,” Friday night (7/12) at 7:30. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $10. If you need ADA seating, call ahead at 417-863-9491 to reserve seats.

The Gillioz will show the 1971 film, “Fiddler on the Roof,”Wednesday afternoon (7/17) at 2. Doors open at 1. Tickets are $10.

The Moxie Cinema is showing these films this weekend: “Kinds of Kindness,” “Robot Dreams” and “Janet Planet.”

The Moxie will host Moxie Morningsfor kids two to six-years-old July 27 at 10 a.m. The hour-long events feature innovative short films and hands-on art making. Find out more at moxiecinema.com/films/moxie-mornings.

Try to beat the heat by seeing the film, “Elf,” Friday night (7/12) at 7:15 at J.R. Martin Park in Republic. Take a blanket or lawn chair. For other showtimes and activities this summer, click here.

Live Music

Connect2Culture will present the indie rock band, Fox Royale + Modeling, as part of its JOMO Jammin Music Festival, Saturday night (7/13) at 7 at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in Joplin. Tickets are $27.30 for adults with a discount for seniors, those in the military and college students. Kids 13-17 get in for $11.70, and kids 12 & under get in for $4.42.

The Wallflowers will take the stage Sunday night (7/14) at 8 at the Gillioz Theatre. The Jakob Dylan-led act has produced hits such as 1996’s Bringing Down the Horse and 2012’s Glad All Over. For tickets, gillioztheatre.org.

The Gillioz will present Toad the Wet Sprocket July 30 at 7:30. The trio of founding members, Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols and Dean Dinning, are still making new music and touring more than three decades after they started. Find out more at gillioztheatre.com.

The Riff, 1900 W. Sunset in Springfield, presents Currents with special guests, Boundaries and Nevertel, Friday night (7/12) at 7:30. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $27.

Tie & Timber Beer Company, 1451 E. Cherry, will present Kingsize Bluegrass Friday night (7/12) at 7. Tickets are $5.

Dallas Jones will present the Tom Petty tribute, Dallas Sings Petty, Saturday night (7/13) at 7 at Tie and Timber. Tickets are $10.

Devlin Pierce will give a concert at Bear Creek Wine Company in Walnut Shade from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (7/12). Dallas Jones will perform at the venue Saturday afternoon (7/13) at 1, and Molly Healey will be in concert there Sunday (7/14) at 2. Find out more here.

Studio Live on KSMU Friday (7/12) at noon will feature singer/songwriter, Guinevere Goodwin. She’ll perform Friday night from 6 to 8 at Mother’s Brewing Company at Grant and Walnut during Studio Live Social Hour.

4 X 4 Brewing, 2811 E. Galloway in Springfield, will present Allie Husell Friday night (7/12) from 6 to 9.

Local country music artists, Ethan Jackson and Riley Braker, will give a concert Friday night (7/12) at 8 at OXO, 2550 S. Campbell in Springfield. Tickets are $10.

Hold Fast Fridays at Hold Fast Brewing, 235 N. Kimbrough in Springfield, will feature Isaac Kenneth Friday night (7/12) from 7 to 9.

Lyal Stricklandwill be at Hold Fast Brewing, 235 N. Kimbrough in Springfield, Saturday night (7/13) from 7 to 9.

Gailey’s Breakfast Café, 220 E. Walnut in Springfield, will host Live Music with Michael Frisbie Saturday night (7/13) at 6.

Kit Barley & The Creekside Banditswill be at Georgia Mac’s, 1440 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield, Friday night (7/12) from 7 to 10.

Wire Road Brewing, 5434 S. Tower Dr. in Brookline, will present Kenny Jones Friday night (7/12) at 7 and the band,Just Us, Saturday night (7/13) at 7.

The Riff, 1900 W. Sunset in Springfield, will present Frozen Soul with special guests, Creeping Death, Gates to Hell and Enforced, Sunday night (7/14) at 6:30.

Carries, 1906 E. Meadowmere, will present live music by Brad Williams & the Dance Hall Prophets Friday night (7/12) at 8. Little Help with members, Connor Gatley, Dayton Seabaugh, Shawn Vomund, Lauren Vomund and Josiah Ketterman, will perform at the venue Saturday night (7/13) from 8 p.m. to nearly midnight.

Black Oak Amphitheatrein Lampe will present Brett Young with special guest, MacKenzie Porter, Saturday night (7/13) at 7.

Layton Hollow Gals duo (Melinda Mullins & Betsey Mae) will give a concert Saturday night (7/13) at 5:30 at the Oldfield Opry. The Opry band performs every Saturday night from 7 to 9:30. Preshows featuring area bands are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at 5:30 p.m. (March through November). There is no admission charge, however, donations are appreciated. The doors open at 6 p.m., and food and drinks will be available at the concession stand. You may wish to come early and enjoy food and fellowship with the Opry fans before the show. (Doors open at 5:00 p.m. on the nights of preshows.) Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Stockton State Park will host the Flyin’ Buzzards in concert for Bluegrass Night in the Park. The concert will be held near the shower house in the East Campground. Parking will be available near the state park duplexes for anyone not coming from their campsite. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Other live music events Friday (7/12):

Ellis Ayres at Uncle Bob's Brewpub in Nixa from 6 to 8.



Brian Pitts at 6 at 14 Mill Market in Nixa.



Scott and Barbie 6:30 at Where House Bar 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Third Degree at Galloway Station from 7 to 10.



Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.

Avery Waltz at The Local Bar and Grill in Golden, MO 8 to 11 p.m.



One More Dollar at Wacky Jacks in Highlandville, MO 8 to 11 p.m.

Scott & Barbie at the Where House in Springfield 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Brad Williams and The Dancehall Prophetsat Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight

White Oak Revival at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover

More live music on Saturday (7/13):

Barak Hill at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Russell Branch Folk Band at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 3 p.m.

Lancaster stationat Ozark Lunker's Tailgate Party at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds 4 to 6 p.m.

Jack Bowden at Smith Creek Moonshine in Branson 5 to 8 p.m.

Jukebox Winos at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.

Andy Thomasat Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister 6:30 p.m.

Lovando Colando, the Italian Lover at Galloway Station 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Ellis Ayres at Retro Metro 7 to 10 p.m.

Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson 7 to 10 p.m.

We Three Thieves at The Ozarker Lodge in Branson 7 to 9 p.m.

Beyond All Meansat Quapaw Casino in Miami, OK 8:00 p.m. to midnight

Black Note Band at Off the Cliff in Lake Ozark, MO 8 p.m. to midnight

Credence Cool Water Revue at Riverbend Casino and Hotel in Wyandotte, OK 8 p.m. $10 cover

Tyler Garoutte at Waxy O'Shea's in Branson 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sean Clavin and the Dirty Truth at Crazy Craig's Chinky Monkey Bar in Branson 9 p.m.

Taylor Austin Dye at Southbound Bar and Grill 9 p.m. $15 cover

More live music on Sunday 7/14:

Psychobilly Cadillac at Southbound Bar and Grill 12:30 p.m. $10 cover

Duncan Jazz Trio at the Vault 1 to 3 p.m.

Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, 1 to 4 p.m.

Tyler Garoutte at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.

Other events:

Skot Person and Springfield Drum & Fire Circle will host Downtown Drummy DrummyFriday night (7/12) from 8 to 10 on Park Central Square. Take a chair and a beverage – drums will be available.

The American Indian Center of Springfield will hold the Powwow Drum Making Class Saturday (7/13) from noon to 4 at 1126 N. Broadway. Participants will not make a drum to take home, but they’ll learn to make their own. Find out more on the American Indian Center of Springfield’s Facebook page.

The American Indian Center will also hostFamily Craft Night July 23 from 5:30 to 6:30. Find out more on the American Indian Center of Springfield’s Facebook page.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will hostthe Second Saturday Artsy Alley Saturday (7/13) from 2:30 to 6:30 on Park Central Square. Local artisans will have items for sale.

George Washington National Monument in Diamond, MO will host the Carver Day Celebration Saturday (7/13) from 10 to 3 with musical performances by multi-instrumentalist and singer, Arlecia Elkamil; the gospel singing group, Sensational Wonders; and St. Monica Music Ministry of Kansas City. Jahfi Studio of St. Louis will perform traditional West African dance and drum rhythms. There will also be storytelling and an author talk.

The Writer’s Roundtable will be held Sunday afternoon (7/14) at 4 at Schweitzer Church, 2747 E. Sunshine in Springfield. The open mic-style reading is for writers of all genres.

