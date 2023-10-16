© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
Arts News

Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy 'Fairview' opens this week at Springfield Contemporary Theatre

By Randy Stewart
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
Courtesy Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Can a typical middle-class Black American family provide a "perfect" birthday party for the family matriarch? Jackie Sibblies Drury's award-winning comedy answers that question — and more.

What happens when one woman tries, desperately, to provide the perfect birthday party for her mother, the family matriarch? Opening Friday, October 20, Springfield Contemporary Theatre provides some answers — and a great insight into the human condition — in Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulizer-winning stage comedy, "Fairview."

We talked on Arts News with the production's director, Keisha McMillen, and two of the show's actors, Jasmine Martin and Derrick DeVonne King.

As they describe it, "Fairview" presents a family in which things not only don't go right, there's probably no way they could. Beverly is the daughter trying to put together a great birthday celebration for Grandma. She meets resistance every step of the way, from a sister, Jasmine, who's in her own little world; a brother, Tyrone, who won't even show up; and a daughter, Keisha, who's an all-too-typical teenager. Then there's Dayton, Beverly's husband, the lone male in a family where the women are the dominant voices.

The advance publicity for the play also promises "one of the most outrageous and jaw-dropping endings in theater history!"

They didn't spoil the ending, but director Keisha McMillen says her concept for the show is to present it as a TV sitcom, including a set replicating the TV studio where this "Fairview" sitcom is being produced. She says along with laughs, this show makes points about "race, class and surveillance culture."

Actor Derrick DeVonne King says "Fairview" is really about "observation of people," and our assumptions about other people. "It tries to make the audience reflect upon their own contemplations," he adds.

Performances of "Fairview" run three weekends, October 20 through November 5 — not at SCT's new venue, the Fox Theatre, but rather in the Studio Theater at the company's headquarters, 2025 East Chestnut Expressway, Suite D.

Performances are set for October 20-22 and 26-29, as well as November 2-5. Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday-afternoon shows take place at 2 p.m. A post-show discussion with members of the cast and creative team will take place at the Sunday, October 22 and Thursday, October 26 performances.

As King says, "Believe me, once they see it, they're going to want to stay for the talk-backs!"

Tickets are $27 on opening night (Friday, October 20). Otherwise, they are $29 for seniors and students and $32 for other adults, with $10 student rush and "Pay What You Can" Thursdays.

For information, visit springfieldcontemporarytheatre.org or call 417-831-8001.
This production contains adult language and content.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre Fairview Keisha McMillen Derrick DeVonne King Black community
Randy Stewart
Randy Stewart joined the full-time KSMU staff in June 1978 after working part-time as a student announcer/producer for two years. His job has evolved from Music Director in the early days to encompassing production of a wide range of arts-related programming and features for KSMU, including the online and Friday morning Arts News. Stewart assists volunteer producers John Darkhorse (Route 66 Blues Express), Lee Worman (The Gold Ring), and Emily Higgins (The Mulberry Tree) with the production of their programs. He's also become the de facto "Voice of KSMU" in recent years due to the many hours per day he’s heard doing local station breaks. Stewart’s record of service on behalf of the Springfield arts community earned him the Springfield Regional Arts Council's Ozzie Award in 2006.
