Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy 'Fairview' opens this week at Springfield Contemporary Theatre

What happens when one woman tries, desperately, to provide the perfect birthday party for her mother, the family matriarch? Opening Friday, October 20, Springfield Contemporary Theatre provides some answers — and a great insight into the human condition — in Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulizer-winning stage comedy, "Fairview."

We talked on Arts News with the production's director, Keisha McMillen, and two of the show's actors, Jasmine Martin and Derrick DeVonne King.

As they describe it, "Fairview" presents a family in which things not only don't go right, there's probably no way they could. Beverly is the daughter trying to put together a great birthday celebration for Grandma. She meets resistance every step of the way, from a sister, Jasmine, who's in her own little world; a brother, Tyrone, who won't even show up; and a daughter, Keisha, who's an all-too-typical teenager. Then there's Dayton, Beverly's husband, the lone male in a family where the women are the dominant voices.

The advance publicity for the play also promises "one of the most outrageous and jaw-dropping endings in theater history!"

They didn't spoil the ending, but director Keisha McMillen says her concept for the show is to present it as a TV sitcom, including a set replicating the TV studio where this "Fairview" sitcom is being produced. She says along with laughs, this show makes points about "race, class and surveillance culture."

Actor Derrick DeVonne King says "Fairview" is really about "observation of people," and our assumptions about other people. "It tries to make the audience reflect upon their own contemplations," he adds.

Performances of "Fairview" run three weekends, October 20 through November 5 — not at SCT's new venue, the Fox Theatre, but rather in the Studio Theater at the company's headquarters, 2025 East Chestnut Expressway, Suite D.

Performances are set for October 20-22 and 26-29, as well as November 2-5. Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday-afternoon shows take place at 2 p.m. A post-show discussion with members of the cast and creative team will take place at the Sunday, October 22 and Thursday, October 26 performances.

As King says, "Believe me, once they see it, they're going to want to stay for the talk-backs!"

Tickets are $27 on opening night (Friday, October 20). Otherwise, they are $29 for seniors and students and $32 for other adults, with $10 student rush and "Pay What You Can" Thursdays.

For information, visit springfieldcontemporarytheatre.org or call 417-831-8001.

This production contains adult language and content.