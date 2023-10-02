Springfield artist Terry Bloodworth discusses his new blown glass show at Waverly House

Waverly House Gifts and Gallery will open a new show Friday, Oct. 6, called "The Power of Light and Line."

It will feature blown glass by Terry Bloodworth and paintings by Mary Hamilton.

Bloodworth joined us on "Arts News" to talk about the show and his multi-decade career in glassblowing. He described himself as "semi-retired," but when the opportunity arises, he'll be found back in the studio creating.

Mary Hamilton's work has been shown at the Springfield Art Museum and in one-woman shows at area galleries for nearly 20 years. Her work is mostly in large-scale acrylic paintings on canvas.

Terry Bloodworth studied the "very, very hypnotic" art of glassblowing under master glass artist Dan Deckard, who proceeded him as glassblower at Silver Dollar City. Bloodworth began there in 1977 and was a fixture at the park for 25 years. During the first two decades of the 2000s, Terry and son, Gabe, operated Springfield Hot Glass Studio.

Terry and his wife, Julie, have appeared in numerous local theatrical productions. But no more for him, said Terry. "I discovered, when I turned 70, just how hard it was to learn lines!"

The opening reception for this show is Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Waverly House, 2031 S. Waverly Ave. in Springfield, with live music performed by jazz guitarist Johnny Strickler.

It's free and open to the public, and the exhibit will continue through Oct. 28. For information, call 417-882-3445, or visit waverlyhouse.com.