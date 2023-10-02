© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
Arts News

Springfield artist Terry Bloodworth discusses his new blown glass show at Waverly House

By Randy Stewart
Published October 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
One of Terry Bloodworth's colorful glass paperweights.
Courtesy Waverly House
One of Terry Bloodworth's colorful glass paperweights.

Bloodworth is joined by painter Mary Hamilton in this show, "The Power of Light and Line," opening Friday, Oct. 6.

Waverly House Gifts and Gallery will open a new show Friday, Oct. 6, called "The Power of Light and Line."

It will feature blown glass by Terry Bloodworth and paintings by Mary Hamilton.

Bloodworth joined us on "Arts News" to talk about the show and his multi-decade career in glassblowing. He described himself as "semi-retired," but when the opportunity arises, he'll be found back in the studio creating.

Mary Hamilton's work has been shown at the Springfield Art Museum and in one-woman shows at area galleries for nearly 20 years. Her work is mostly in large-scale acrylic paintings on canvas.

Terry Bloodworth studied the "very, very hypnotic" art of glassblowing under master glass artist Dan Deckard, who proceeded him as glassblower at Silver Dollar City. Bloodworth began there in 1977 and was a fixture at the park for 25 years. During the first two decades of the 2000s, Terry and son, Gabe, operated Springfield Hot Glass Studio.

Terry and his wife, Julie, have appeared in numerous local theatrical productions. But no more for him, said Terry. "I discovered, when I turned 70, just how hard it was to learn lines!"

The opening reception for this show is Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Waverly House, 2031 S. Waverly Ave. in Springfield, with live music performed by jazz guitarist Johnny Strickler.

It's free and open to the public, and the exhibit will continue through Oct. 28. For information, call 417-882-3445, or visit waverlyhouse.com.

Randy Stewart
Randy Stewart joined the full-time KSMU staff in June 1978 after working part-time as a student announcer/producer for two years. His job has evolved from Music Director in the early days to encompassing production of a wide range of arts-related programming and features for KSMU, including the online and Friday morning Arts News. Stewart assists volunteer producers John Darkhorse (Route 66 Blues Express), Lee Worman (The Gold Ring), and Emily Higgins (The Mulberry Tree) with the production of their programs. He's also become the de facto "Voice of KSMU" in recent years due to the many hours per day he’s heard doing local station breaks. Stewart’s record of service on behalf of the Springfield arts community earned him the Springfield Regional Arts Council's Ozzie Award in 2006.
