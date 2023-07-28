© 2023 KSMU Radio
'Jesus Christ Superstar' opens Hammons Hall's Broadway season

By Randy Stewart
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
The Hall's 2023-24 Great Southern Bank Broadway season includes five shows plus bonus add-on productions.

A new British production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" — as reimagined by Regent's Park Theatre — opens the Broadway season at Hammons Hall in November. Meanwhile, coming up in August, it's Alice Cooper with his new national tour.

Josh Inmon, assistant director of the Juanita K. Hammons Hall, joined us on Arts News this morning to preview the 2023-24 Great Southern Bank Broadway Series at the Hall.

We also talked about the numerous "rentals" that come to the Hall every season — touring acts such as musicians and comedians — including Alice Cooper, who brings his new "Too Close For Comfort" national tour to Springfield on August 15.

We also talked about how to avoid scalpers simply by buying your tickets only from the Missouri State University/Hammons Hall ticket office.

