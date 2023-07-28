'Jesus Christ Superstar' opens Hammons Hall's Broadway season

Josh Inmon, assistant director of the Juanita K. Hammons Hall, joined us on Arts News this morning to preview the 2023-24 Great Southern Bank Broadway Series at the Hall.

We also talked about the numerous "rentals" that come to the Hall every season — touring acts such as musicians and comedians — including Alice Cooper, who brings his new "Too Close For Comfort" national tour to Springfield on August 15.

We also talked about how to avoid scalpers simply by buying your tickets only from the Missouri State University/Hammons Hall ticket office.