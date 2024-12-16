© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories from the Archives

The KWTO Newsletter Collection

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published December 16, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST
KWTO Coverage Map, circa 1940s
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
KWTO Coverage Map, circa 1940s

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green looks at copies of The Dial and explores some Ozarks radio history.

December 25 will mark ninety-one years since KWTO aired its first radio broadcast. Introduced to Springfield by businessman Ralph Foster, KWTO was once the leading station in the Ozarks. The station focused on local news and entertainment, including hillbilly music and variety shows. Some of KWTO’s earliest entertainers were Bill Ring, George Earle Wilson, and the Goodwill Family. In addition to broadcasts, KWTO also published The Dial, a monthly publication devoted to radio news.

The Dial, 1944
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
The Dial, 1944

Edited by radio announcer Bill Bailey, it featured a variety of columns written by KWTO staff including “Queen of the Ozarks,” May Kennedy McCord. The Dial was sent to listeners throughout the station’s listening area which included Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The publication continued for ten years until its final issue in December 1951.

The Dial, 1951
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
The Dial, 1951

The State Historical Society of Missouri’s KWTO Newsletter Collection contains 45 issues of The Dial from June 1944 to November 1951. Along with general interest columns, the publication features articles about the station’s programs, entertainers, and business staff.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Tags
Stories from the Archives Local History
Haley Frizzle-Green
See stories by Haley Frizzle-Green