World War II Aircraft Available For Rides, Ground Tours At Springfield Airport

A World War II aircraft will be at the Springfield-Branson National Airport starting this week.

The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum is bringing the fully restored B-25 Mitchell, MAID in the SHADE, to the Premier Flight Center to the airport Monday, August 30.

Tickets for rides and ground tours may be purchased for August 30 through September 6.

According to airport officials, the B-25 was one of the best weapons and possibly the most versatile aircraft of WW-II. It was heavily armed and was used for high and low-level bombing, strafing, photo reconnaissance and submarine patrol. It’s most distinguishing role was in the historic raid over Tokyo in 1942 by the Doolittle Raiders, they said.

Tickets can be purchased at azcaf.org/tour or by calling 480-462-2992.