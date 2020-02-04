Winter Weather Is Headed For The Ozarks

After two unseasonably warm days with temperatures around 70, people in the Ozarks will get a reminder that it’s still winter.

Jason Schaumann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield, said we’ll see cold rain Tuesday. Tuesday evening, the rain will change to a mix of freezing light rain and drizzle, sleet and snow. He expects minor ice accumulation with some possible snow and sleet accumulation that could impact roadways. A winter weather advisory is in effect Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm watch goes into effect Wednesday morning and continues through Wednesday night.

"Right now our expectations are for a swath of three to six inches of snow to fall roughly along and to the north of the Interstate 44 corridor," said Schaumann.

The storm system is still a ways off, he said, so the National Weather Service will fine tune amounts as it gets closer. But he said the potential for moderate to heavy snow is increasing across portions of southwest Missouri.