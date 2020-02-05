Winter Weather Causes School Closings Wednesday Across The Ozarks

A wintery mix of precipitation has been falling in southwest Missouri this morning. Many schools canceled class in anticipation of the weather.

A winter storm warning continues through Thursday morning for areas along and north of Interstate 44, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for areas to the south and east.

Cory Rothstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield, said, "as we head into the remainder of the day, it looks like we're going to continue to see that wintry mix kind of hang over portions south and east of I-44, slowly transition into snow as we get into the afternoon and evenrually into the evening hours. The snow might be heavy at times, especially if you're north and west of Springfield."

He said Springfield and the surrounding area could see one to four inches of accumulation. Areas west and north could get four to seven inches.

