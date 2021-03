Across North America, including Missouri, bats of certain species are dying in worrisome numbers from a disease called white nose syndrome, a fungal disease. This disease kills the bats while they are in hibernation.

Dr. Tom Tomasi, Missouri State University biology professor and his colleague, Dr. Christopher Lupfer, Missouri State biology assistant professor, are working together to find out why the disease kills some bats and not others.

Tomasi shares more about the research project.

An interview with Dr. Tom Tomasi.

