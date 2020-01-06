Related Program: All Things Considered What The Trump Administration Has Said About The Soleimani Killing By David Folkenflik • 2 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 6, 2020 6:23 pm Trump administration officials are asking the public to trust them about the need to kill a top Iranian general. But information has been scarce — to the press, to the public and even to Congress. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.