Weekend Outlook May 3-5, 2019

The annual plant sale at Missouri State University continues Friday (5/3) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Karls Hall Greenhouse. The sale includes hybrid and heirloom vegetables, flowers, hanging baskets, herbs, fruits, succulents, tropicals, house plants and annual and perennial garden plants.

Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville, presents Bluegrass Music every Friday in May at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater. Admission is free. Take a lawn chair.

The Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., will host Pre-K Project Days Friday morning (5/3) at 10:30. The event is free, but pre-registration is required.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (5/3) from 6 to 10 at 27 locations in downtown Springfield.

Learn simple weaving techniques and take part in a community weaving project Friday night (5/3) at 6 at the Park Central Branch Library. Learn more here.

The annual Habitat for Humanity Birdhouse Auction will start Friday night (5/3) during First Friday Art Walk. View the birdhouses, made by Drury Architecture students, from 6 to 10 Friday night at Obelisk Home, 214 W. Phelps in Springfield. Bidding continues through June 7.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, presents Steven Curtis Chapman Friday night (5/3) at 7:30.

The Friends of the West Plains Public Library Book Sale continues Friday (5/3) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday (5/4) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 750 W. Broadway in West Plains.

The Friends of the Springfield-Greene County Library’s Spring Book Sale continues Friday (5/4) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday (5/4), Half-Price Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (5/5), Bag Day, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

The Family Fridays: Sunset Stroll is Friday night (5/3) at 8:30 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. See the gardens as the sun goes down. The event will be held on a one-mile section of trail that is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Secret Garden” at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut, through May 19.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing in Springfield, presents “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” through May 19.

Chicago the Musical is at the Historic Owen Theatre, 205 S. Commercial in Branson, Friday (5/3) at 7 p.m., Saturday (5/4) at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday (5/5) at 2 p.m.

Barkin Bingo for Golden Paw Rescue will start Friday night (5/3) at 7 at 112 S. Main in Joplin.

The murder mystery comedy, “A Tournament for the Worse,” will be performed by MSU-West Plains students in the Speech and Theatre Association of Missouri at the Avenue Theatre. Admission is $5.

The West Plains Optimist Club will host the Bringin’ in Summer Bash fundraiser Friday night (5/3) with live music, food and a silent auction.

The Southern Hills Neighborhood Yard Sale is Friday and Saturday (5/3-5/4) from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The World Taxidermy and Fish Carving Championships continue Friday and Saturday (5/3-5/4) at the Springfield Expo Center, 235 E. St. Louis.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, Roots of Wisdom, is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 24. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host DBU Friday night (5/3) at 6 and Saturday (5/4) at 2 at Hammons Field. Learn more here.

The MSU Theatre Department presents “The Rimers of Eldritch” through Sunday (5/5) in Craig Hall’s Coger Theatre.

The MSU University Wind Ensemble and University Wind Symphony will present a concert Friday night (5/3) at 7:30 at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

Learn about ducks during a program at 1 p.m. Friday (5/3) at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street is Saturday (5/4) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (5/5) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Walnut St. with live music, dance and theater, food and original art from more than 120 juried artists. Admission is $5 and kids five and under get in free.

Kids’ Fishing Day will be held Saturday (5/4) from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery, 26142 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

A Wildflower Workshop will be held Saturday (5/4) from 9 a.m. to noon at Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, will host the Birds Passing through Warbler Walk Saturday morning (5/4) at 8 a.m. for ages 10 and up. Registration is required.

Click here to find a farmers’ market in Missouri.

The program, “Mother and Daughter Bullet Journaling,” will start Saturday morning (5/4) at 10 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library.

The Geezerfest Spring Shakedown is Saturday night (5/4) at 7 at the Library Center. Listen to some of your favorite songs from the 60s to the 90s.

“Star Wars Day” is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (5/4) at the Library Station for age two to grade two with stories, songs and lightsaber practice.

Arts in the Park, at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, will feature the College of the Ozarks Orchestra Saturday night (5/4) at 7 on the lawn in front of the visitor center. Take blankets or lawn chairs.

May Festival of the Arts is this month in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and the Artrageous Parade will be held Saturday (5/4) at 2. A free jazz concert, featuring the identical twin group, Mattsen2, will start Saturday night (5/4) 5 at Basin Spring Park. A Cinco de Mayo Celebration will be held Sunday (5/5) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Basin Spring Park.

The 4th annual Gay Parita Car Show, to benefit Holiday Central Children’s Charity, will be held Saturday (5/4) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 21118 Old 66 in Ash Grove.

The Wild for Awareness Carnival, benefiting Landan’s LegOcy, will be held Saturday (5/4) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Venues, 2616 E. Battlefield in Springfield.

The Willow Springs Hawthorne Festival will be held Saturday (5/4) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Willow Springs.

The Willow Springs Arts Council presents “Bluegrass at its Finest” Saturday night (5/4) at 7 at the Star Theatre, 209 E. Main in Willow Springs. For more information, (417) 469-1744.

St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 515 W. Scott in Springfield, presents Touch-a-Truck Saturday (5/4) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will have the chance to see vehicles like tow trucks, ambulances and more up close. A taco truck will be onsite, too. Families will have the chance to tour the school and meet teachers and students.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Missouri will host a 5K Saturday morning (5/4) on the Missouri State University campus. Learn more here.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host “Cuatro de Mayo” Saturday (5/4) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music and salsa-making.

The program, “House Story: Researching Historic Sites and Structures,” will start at 10:30 Saturday morning (5/4) at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. in Joplin.

The Cinco de Mayo 5K and Margarita Mile to benefit the Freedom of Flight Museum in Joplin will be held Saturday (5/4) at the Joplin Regional Airport.

Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines, MO, will host a Bison Hike Saturday morning (5/4) from 10 to noon. Registration is required.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will host Storytime Saturdays through October 26th. Storytimes begin at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Back to the Eighties Hurts Donut Run is Saturday (5/4) at 10 a.m. starting at Park Central Square.

The Bike Ride and Crawfish Boil, benefitting Champions Committed to Kids, will be held Saturday (5/4) in Springfield. Choose from three bike ride distances.

Echo Bluff State Park will host “Dark Sky Astronomy” Saturday night (5/4) from 9 to 11 p.m. Telescopes will be set up for night sky viewing.

The Queen City Beard and Moustache Federation will host their 10th annual competition Saturday (5/4) at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Doors open at 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit Gathering Friends for the Homeless.

The program, “Encouraging the Next Generation,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (5/4-5/5) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The MSU Gospel Choir will present a concert Sunday night (5/5) at 5:30 at Turning Point Church, 1722 N. National in Springfield.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series will feature singer/songwriter Barack Hill Sunday (5/5) at 2 at the Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. Take a blanket or lawn chair. There’s a $10 suggested donation, and proceeds benefit garden projects.

The Discovery Center of Springfield, 438 E. St. Louis, will host “Cultural Days: Cinco de Mayo” Sunday (5/5) from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Primitive Skills Series continues Sunday (5/5) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, with a Flint Knapping Demonstration. Stop by anytime.

The program, "Summer Hummers," will start at 5 p.m. Sunday (5/5) at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Watch as hummingbird expert, Sarah Driver, attempts to capture and band hummingbirds and learn about them, too.

Birds Memory Café is Sunday (5/5) at 2 at the Library Station. Sue Schuble will provide a visual tour of her birding adventures for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partners.

Sunday Make ‘n Play is Sunday (5/5) from 2 to 4 for age three to grade four at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library.