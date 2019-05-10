Weekend Outlook May 10-12, 2019

MSU’s Baker Observatory will host a NASA Observing Night Friday night (5/10) from 8:30 to 11:30. Try out the observatory’s new telescopes.

The program, “Ozark Astronomy” will be held Friday night (5/10) at 8:30 at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville, is hosting bluegrass concerts Friday nights in May at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater.

VisionCon 2019 will be held Friday through Sunday (5/10-5/12) at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis. It’s dubbed as “Missouri’s Premier Comic Con.”

The program, Internet Safety, for adults, will be held Friday morning (5/10) at 10 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library in Springfield.

A Mommies and Grammies Storytime for age six and younger will be held Friday morning (5/10) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

The Springfield Cardinals will host the Arkansas Naturals Friday night (5/10) at 7:10, Saturday night (5/11) at 6:10 and Sunday afternoon (5/12) at 4:10 at Hammons Field, 955 E. Trafficway.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Secret Garden” at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut, through May 19.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing in Springfield, presents “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” through May 19.

A benefit concert for the Southwest Missouri Art and Craft Guild’s Art in the Park will be held Friday night (5/11) at 7 at Q Enoteca on Commercial St.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, Roots of Wisdom, is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 24. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

The 2019 Springfield, MO Indian Artifact Show is Friday and Saturday (5/10-5/11) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The event, “Cars and Trucks and Things that Go” will be held Friday night (5/10) from 5:30 to 7 at Willard Middle School, 205 Miller Rd. in Willard.

The Mystery Hour Finale! Featuring former WWE wrestler, CM Punk; Dana Powell, who plays Pameron on Modern Family and head MSU men’s basketball coach, Dana Ford, will start Saturday night (5/12) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central E. in downtown Springfield.

Paws in the Park will be held Saturday (5/11) from noon to 4 at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield. It’s a fundraiser for the Alliance of Therapy Pets.

Arts in the Park continues Saturday night (5/11) at 7 at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield with the Stillwater Drive Band. Take blankets or lawn chairs. Admission is free.

The Springfield Symphony presents “What is Your Destiny?” Saturday night (5/11) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Cherish Kids Fun Run will be held Saturday (5/11) at James River Church in Ozark.

Springfield Coffee Fest is Saturday (5/11) from 8 a.m. to noon on Park Central Square. Proceeds benefit Safe and Sober. Try samples from local coffee shops. There will also be live music and giveaways.

Rescue One will host a Scavenger Hunt Saturday morning (5/11) at 9:30 starting at the Hotel Vandivort in downtown Springfield. The cost is $10 per person, and teams can consist of up to eight people.

A Mother’s Day “Wild Tea” Party will be held Saturday morning (5/11) at 11 at Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville. Enjoy beverages and light finger food made from wild plants native to Missouri.

The Second Saturday Art Walk is Saturday (5/11) from noon to 5 in downtown Springfield.

The BBB Car Care Day for All will be held Saturday (5/11) at 9 a.m. at the Library Center. Learn how to take care of your car and be prepared for emergencies.

Femme Fest is Saturday (5/11) from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Patton Alley Pub in downtown Springfield. Admission is $5, and proceeds go to Queen City Rock Camp.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will offer an introduction to fly fishing class Saturday morning (5/11) at 9. Registration is required.

Second Saturday Community Crafts continues Saturday (5/11) from noon to 5 at the Park Central Branch Library.

You can learn about using rifles during a program Saturday morning (5/11) from 8:30 to 11:30 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range. Registration is required. Take your own rifle or use one of the range’s.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a Mother’s Day Tea Saturday (5/11) at 1 p.m. Try teas and treats made from native plants, go on a walk and make a spring craft. Registration is required.

Click here to find a farmers’ market in Missouri.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will host Storytime Saturdays through October 26th. Storytimes begin at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Little Acorns program, “Other Mothers,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday (5/11) at 1 p.m. at Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr. in Joplin.

A Photo Walk will be held Saturday (5/11) at 10 a.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

The Spring Hollow Hike will be held Saturday (5/11) at 1 p.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

The Wizarding Run will start Saturday night (5/11) at 5:30 in downtown Springfield. It’s a 5K and one mile fun run.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series continues Sunday (5/12) at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. The Americana trio, Layton Hollow Gals, will perform at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but there’s a $10 suggested donation. Take blankets or chairs.

Bike, Walk and Wheel Week begins Sunday (5/12) and goes through May 17. Participants will be eligible to win prizes.

A History and Art Bike Tour, part of Bike, Walk and Wheel Week, will be held Sunday (5/12) from 2 to 4 p.m.

Moms and grandmas will get in free at the Discovery Center of Springfield Sunday in celebration of Mother’s Day.