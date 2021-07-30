Weekend Outlook July 30-August 1, 2021

The Joplin Emancipation Celebration Committee will host Park Days Friday through Sunday (7/30-8/1) at Ewert Park in Joplin. The public is invited to experience and celebrate African American culture with food, entertainment and activities.

Most Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s outdoor pools are open through August 15. Fassnight Pool will remain open on weekends August 21 to September 6. Learn more here.

This is the last weekend for Movies at Founders Park. See “Monsters University” Friday night (7/30) and Shrek Saturday night (7/31) at dusk at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. Take chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available.

Guided tours of Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson will be offered Friday (7/30) at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Hatchery talks will take place throughout the day Saturday (7/31).

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department will present “Disney Descendants the Musical” Friday and Saturday (7/30-7/31) at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Landers Theatre.

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company presents “Little Women, the Broadway musical,” July 30-August 28 at Drury University’s Wilhoit Theatre.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Canoeing: Float like a Pro,” Friday (7/30) at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration is required.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Outdoor Skills: Beginner Camping,” Friday night (7/30) at 6. Registration is required.

The Ozark Empire Fair continues through August 7 in Springfield.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host Gamer Days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (7/31-8/1). Learn the science behind your favorite video games and gaming systems.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Arkansas Friday through Sunday (7/30-8/1) at Hammons Field.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton will host a night hike Friday night (7/30) at 9. Meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot.

Bluegrass music concerts are held each weekend in the summer at Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The Flyin’ Buzzards Band will give a concert Friday night (7/30) and The Sugar Mountain Band will perform Saturday night (7/31) at 7 at the River Shelter.

A Class Act Productions presents “Grave Tales” Friday and Saturday night (7/30-7/31) at 7:30 and 9:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s, 218 S. Campbell in Springfield.

“Friday 5K” is held each Friday night at 6 starting at the Steel Creek Boat Launch at the Buffalo National River. Walk and talk with a ranger during the event. Leashed pets are welcome.

The Buffalo National River will present the program, “The River’s Edge,” for children Friday afternoon (7/23) at 3. A park ranger will talk about the critters that call the Buffalo River home. Wear water shoes and meet at the Buffalo Point D Loop Bathhouse.

The Buffalo National River will present the program, “From the Hills to the Sea: Paddling our Way Across the National Parks,” Friday night (7/30) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater. Learn what makes the Buffalo River so special and what characteristics other rivers across the country possess.

Miku Matsuri, a fan-organized, Japanese-inspired summer festival honoring Japan’s first digital diva, Hatsune Miku, will be held Saturday (7/31) at 5 p.m. at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park in Springfield.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park invites families to “Get Out and Play!” Saturday (7/31) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Outdoor games and activities, including disc golf, cornhole, ladder ball and more, will be set up outside the visitor center.

The program, “Struggle for Education: In a Segregated America” will be presented Saturday and Sunday (7/31-8/1) at 11 a.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

A guided walk of the Collier Homestead at the Buffalo National River will be presented in Spanish Saturday night (7/31) at 6.

The program, “The Night Sky: The Evolution of Astronomy,” will be held Saturday night (7/31) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River.

Connect2Culture in Joplin presents JOMO Jammin’ in July through August 14 with concerts at Joplin’s Mercy Park. The band’s ROUTE 3 and Borderline Bluegrass will give a concert Saturday night (7/31) at 7. RSVP’s are requested.

“Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting” will be held Sunday morning (7/25) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River. Paint with watercolor along the Buffalo River.

The History Museum on the Square presents the exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” through October 17.