Weekend Outlook August 27-29, 2021

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation is hosting a two-day symposium, Reaping the Whirlwind: Missouri in the Civil War, August 27 and 28 at Second Baptist Church. A virtual option is also available.

Guided tours of the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery in Branson will be offered Friday (8/27) at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tours last around 30 minutes. Saturday (8/28) short hatchery talks will be held throughout the day.

Ozark Mountain Revival will give a concert Friday night (8/27) at 7 at the River Shelter at Roaring River State Park. And the Flyin Buzzards Band will present a concert Saturday night (8/28) at 7 at the park near Cassville. Learn more here.

Kids three to six-years-old can learn about belted kingfishers during a Little Acorns program Friday morning (8/27) at 10 and 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Families are invited to Animal Bingo Friday night (8/27) at 6 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required. mdc-event-

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company presents “Little Women: A Broadway Musical” through Saturday (8/28) at Drury’s Wilhoit Theatre.

Friday 5K will be held Friday night (8/27) at 6 at the Steel Creek Boat Launch at the Buffalo National River. Walk and talk with a park ranger on a three-mile walk.

A guided hike at the Buffalo National River will start at 8 Friday night (8/27). Meet at the Indian Rockhouse/Overlook Trailhead parking lot.

A tour of the Parker-Hickman Farmstead at the Buffalo National River will start at 10 Saturday morning (8/28). Space is limited, and registration is required.

A guided walk at the Collier Homestead at the Buffalo National River will be held Saturday night (8/28) at 7. Registration is required.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held Saturday night (8/28) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The HERmonius Music Festival, featuring women musicians, will be held Saturday (8/28) at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 with a VIP option for $50.

The program, “Learning Archery: Selecting Archery Equipment,” will be held Sunday afternoon (8/29) at 3 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Rd. 61 in Ash Grove. Registration is required.

“Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting” will be held Sunday morning (8/29) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Boat Launch at the Buffalo National River. Paint with watercolors with the river as a backdrop. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Rockhurst Sunday night (8/29) at 6 at the Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.