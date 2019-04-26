Weekend Outlook April 26-28, 2019

The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri will host the Everything’s Political Trivia Night Friday night (4/26) at 6:30 at The Pitch Pizza and Pub, 2924 E. Sunshine.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Festival continues Friday (4/26) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Home and Museum, 3060 State Highway A in Mansfield.

Art in Bloom continues through Sunday (4/28) at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr.

The 14th annual Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival continues Friday and Saturday (4/26-4/27) in Marshfield.

The Rotary Clubs of Springfield’s Rock ‘n Ribs Festival continues Friday and Saturday (4/26-4/27) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant in Springfield.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Bradley Friday afternoon (4/26) at 2, Saturday (4/27) at noon and Sunday morning (4/28) at 11 at Hammons Field. Learn more here.

Strikes for Strays, a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, will start Friday night (4/26) at 6:30 at Enterprise Park Lanes, 1625 S. Enterprise in Springfield. Registration is required.

The 15th annual Carving in the Ozarks to benefit the Eureka Springs Volunteer Fire Department is Friday and Saturday (4/26-4/27). The chainsaw carving festival will be held at the Old Victorian Inn, 4028 E. Van Buren in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. An auction will start Saturday at 4.

An Arbor Day Movie Night is Friday night (4/26) at 7 at Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. See the film, “The Sandlot.” Arrive early to get information about the emerald ash borer and for tree activities and take-aways.

The Nixa Senior Center, 404 S. Main in Nixa, is holding a garage sale fundraiser, which continues Friday (4/26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday (4/27) from 8 a.m. to noon.

SATO48 will hold screenings at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, through Sunday (4/28) at the Moxie Cinema.

See the documentary, “Trashed,” Friday night (4/26) at 5:30 in the Missouri State University Plaster Student Union Theatre.

The Springfield Cardinals will host the Frisco RoughRiders Friday night (4/26) at 7:10, Saturday night (4/27) at 6:10 and Sunday (4/28) at 4:10 at Hammons Field. Learn more here.

The Star Dramatic Company presents “Cinderella: A Dream Come True” Friday and Saturday (4/26-4/27) at 7 at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs.

The Friends of the Garnett Library will host a Spring Fashion Show Friday (4/26) at the West Plains Country Club, 1402 Country Club Dr. in West Plains. Tickets are $25. For details, (417) 255-7940.

MSU-West Plains Oz-Con to benefit the Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday (4/26-4/28) at the West Plains Civic Center.

The Master Gardener of Greene County and other garden societies will hold a plant sale Saturday (4/27) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

The Springfield Symphony Guild will hold their annual fashion show at Hickory Hills Country Club Saturday (4/27) at 11 a.m.

The exhibit, “Telling a People’s Story: African American Children’s Illustrated Literature,” is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 22.

The Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Roots of Wisdom,” continues through May 24 in Meyer Library at Missouri State. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

An Historic Quilt Exhibit is on display through Sunday (4/28) at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. www.nps.gov/wicr

Click here to find a farmers’ market in Missouri.

The Community Wide Play Day will be held Saturday (4/27) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fassnight Park, 1301 S. Campbell in Springfield, with a variety of activities for children. To learn more, (417) 888-2020.

The MSU Hope on Wheels Car Show will take place Saturday (4/27) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lots 22 and 24 across from Plaster Stadium. Proceeds will benefit Convoy of Hope.

The Green Student Alliance at MSU will host the Earth Strike on the Square Saturday (4/27) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center TEENS will fish at Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin Saturday (4/27). The program is for kids 12 to 17-years-old and starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration is required. Learn more here.

Bark in the Park is Saturday (4/27) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phelps Grove Park featuring live music, the Canine Vendor Village and more. Proceeds benefit Cruse Dog Park.

Veterans Free Fishing Day will be held Saturday (4/27) from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

Chief Glenna Wallace, with the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, will give a presentation on Native Americans and the Civil War Saturday morning (4/27) at 10 at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

The Art History Symposium, featuring undergraduate research by art history students from MSU and MSSU, will be held Saturday (4/27) from noon to 3 at MSU’s Brick City Gallery.

A women’s birding hike will start Saturday morning (4/28) at 8:30 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center for girls 14 and up. Registration is required.

National B.A.R.K. Ranger Day is Saturday (4/27) from 9 to 11 a.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Take your dog on a guided walk and have them sworn in as official B.A.R.K. rangers.

The ninth annual Burgers and Cheers, to benefit the Child Advocacy Center of the Ozarks, will be held Saturday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Ebbets Field, 1027 E. Walnut in Springfield.

The program, “Native Plants: Naturescaping Basics,” will be held Saturday (4/27) at 11 a.m. at Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required.

“Native Plants: Creating a Backyard Sanctuary” will be held Saturday afternoon (4/27) at 3 at Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required.

The Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker in Joplin, and the TriState Railroaders will host a train show Saturday (4/27) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, “May the Forest be with You,” will be held Saturday (4/27) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Landreth Park in Joplin. The event will feature a 5K, a tree planting, a tree i.d. hike, a native tree and plant sale, a tree mulching demonstration and kids’ activities.

The Missouri State University Softball Bears will host Drake Saturday (4/27) at noon and 2 and Sunday morning (4/28) at 11 at Killian Stadium. Learn more here.

The MSU men’s soccer team will host Saint Louis University Saturday (4/27) at 3 and 5 at Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

SW MO Outdoor Adventures will host Introduction to Rappelling Saturday morning (4/27) at 8:30 at Wildcat Glades in Joplin.

Echo Bluff State Park in Eminence will host an Earth Day Celebration Saturday (4/27) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a clean-up, guided hikes, a poster contest, educational opportunities and more.

The MSU women’s soccer team will host the University of Central Missouri Sunday (4/28) at noon and 4 at Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

The Missouri State University Grand Chorus and Symphony Orchestra will present The President’s Concert Sunday afternoon (4/28) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Discovery Center of Springfield, 438 E. St. Louis in Springfield, will offer reduced admission in celebration of Earth Day Sunday (4/28) from 1 to 5 p.m.

Queen City Voices will host the “Totally Excellent Spring Concert” Sunday at 3 at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, will present Shovels & Rope and Frank Turner Sunday night (4/28) at 7.