Weekend Outlook April 19-21, 2019

A Full Moon Hike for all ages will be held Friday night (4/19) at 8 at the Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic. Learn the calls of frogs and other wildlife. Registration is required.

Infants through age six are invited to “Egg-straordinary Storytime” Friday morning (4/19) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, will host “An Evening with Gov’t Mule” Saturday night (4/20) at 8.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library in downtown Springfield is celebrating World Art Week this week with a variety of crafts. Kids in grades six through 12 can stop by at 3:30 Friday (4/19) to make a string art. Learn more here.

Joplin’s Downtown Clean Team will hold a cleanup event Friday morning (4/19) from 9:30 to 11. Meet in the Virginia Ave. parking lot.

The Star Dramatic Company will present “Cinderella: A Dream Come True” Friday and Saturday (4/19-4/20) and April 25-27 at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Evansville Friday (4/19) at noon and 2 and Saturday morning (4/20) at 11 at Killian Sports Complex. Learn more here.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host New Orleans Friday night (4/19) at 6:30 and Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 2 at Hammons Field. Find out more here.

The Missouri Southern State University baseball team will host Northeastern State Friday night (4/19) at 6 and Saturday (4/20) at 1 at Joe Becker Stadium, 303 High Ave. in Joplin. Learn more here.

Adults are invited to the program, “File Management,” Friday morning (4/19) at 10 at the Republic Branch Library. Learn to save, organize, copy, move, rename, delete, find and manage files and folders on your computer or external storage device.

The Christian County Library’s Nixa branch, 208 McCroskey, will host a travelogue about Germany Friday afternoon (4/19) at 2.

The Staff Picks Series at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, will feature the 2001 film, "Gosford Park," Friday night (4/19) at 8 and Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 12:30.

Brewer & Shipley with 83 Skidoo will present a concert Saturday night (4/20) at 7 at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square.

Nixa Parks and Recreation will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt at McCauley Park in Nixa starting at 10 a.m. Events for kids go until 11 when a hunt for anyone 13 and older will begin. That adult "Money Hunt" will include eggs stuffed with quarters up to a $25 gift card.

See the film, “School or Rock,” rated PG-13, Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 1 at the Christian County Library’s Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave.

Adults are invited to learn about weather phenomena in the Ozarks with a NOAA meteorologist Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 2 at the Christian County Library’s Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave. Learn more here.

The Discovery Center of Springfield, 438 E. St. Louis, will host an All Day Egg Hunt Saturday (4/20) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are required.

Autumn Oaks Caring Center, 1310 N. Hovis St. in Mountain Grove, will host an Easter egg hunt for kids four to 10-years-old Friday (4/19) at 1 p.m. the event will include the egg hunt, snacks, activities, a train ride, pictures with the Easter Bunny and a bake sale.

Springfield Little Theatre present “The Zoo Story” through Sunday (4/21) at the SLT Education Building, 237 S. Florence.

An Historic Quilt Exhibit is on display Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 28.

The exhibit, "Sons of Erin," is on display at Wilson's Creek National Battlefield through June 30. It commemorates the role of Irish Americans

The exhibit, “Relics of the Titanic,” is at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker in Joplin, through Saturday (4/20).

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, "Roots of Wisdom," is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 24. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

The West Plains Area Farmers Market will be open Saturday (4/20) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the pavilion on the south side of East Towne Village on Bill Virdon Blvd.

The Greater Springfield Farmers Market will be open Saturday morning (4/20) from 8 to noon in the southeast corner of the Battlefield Mall parking lot.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will be open Saturday (4/20) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2144 E. Republic Rd. and that day is Easter at the Market. Kids can take part in egg coloring and an Easter egg hunt, and a program on elderberries will start at 10 a.m. for adults. Registration for the program is required.

Click here to find a farmers’ market in Missouri.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host Party for the Planet Saturday (4/20) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hands-on conservation learning stations and zookeeper chats. Activities are free with paid zoo admission.

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson will host an Earth Day Celebration Saturday (4/20). Free tree seedlings and a limited number of milkweed plants will be available for visitors to take home.

The Little Acorns program, “Earth Day Everyday,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (4/20) at 10 and 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Drury Humanities will present the 2012 film, "No," Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 1 with a post-show discussion with Drury professor of Spanish, Dr. Tim Robins.

The program, “Mushroom ID for Beginners,” will start Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 1 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required.

An Earth Day Celebration will be held Saturday (4/20) from 1:30 to 4 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will host a Spring Hike Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 1.

Join staff at the Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site, 7850 N. Highway V in Ash Grove, Saturday (4/20) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn how 19th Century whitewash was made and help whitewash the fence around the Boone home. Learn more here.

Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville, will host an Earth Day Celebration Saturday (4/20) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts and activities will be held at the nature center throughout the day, MDC will hand out tree seedlings, and you can learn about how the Ozark Chinquapin Society helps preserve species diversity in Missouri.

George Washington Carver National Monument, 5646 Carver Rd. in Diamond, will host Art in the Park Saturday (4/20) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be guest speakers and artwork by Carver.

The program, “Medication Safety for Older Adults and Caregivers,” will be held Saturday morning (4/20) at 10 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library.

The Bowl-A-Thon, a street festival with live music and food trucks, will be held Saturday (4/20) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Area potters will throw bowls all day on five potters' wheels in front of The Clay Cup, 114 N. Wood St. in Neosho.

Brooke Haven Healthcare, 1410 N. Kentucky in West Plains, will host Easter Extravaganza Saturday (4/20) at 10:30 a.m. for kids up to 12-years-old.

The Lebanon Spring Community Garage Sale will be held Saturday (4/20) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cowan 500 E. Elm in Lebanon.

Anyone 16 and older is invited to stop by the Willard Branch Library Saturday (4/20) from 1:30 to 3 to decorate a terra cotta pot and take home a plant. Find out more here.

Adults are invited to learn how to make seed paper from recycled materials Saturday afternoon (4/20) at 2 at the Library Center. Registration is required. Learn more here.

A pancake breakfast will be held Saturday morning (4/20) from 8 to 11 at Basin Spring Lodge #386 at the corner of Harvey and Tower Streets in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Tickets are $6, and proceeds benefit the Smead Walden Memorial Scholarship Fund for Eureka Springs’ students.

The Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday (4/20) from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hollister High School, 2112 State Highway BB in Hollister.

The Arkansas State Chili Championship will be held Saturday (4/20) from 12:30 to 4 at Holiday Island Golf Course, #1 Country Club Dr. in Holiday Island, Arkansas. Proceeds benefit the Good Shepherd Humane Society.

The Easter Eggstravaganza is Saturday (4/20) at 2 p.m. at the Passion Play grounds in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The event will feature food, games and an egg drop.

The Basin Park Music Series continues Saturday night (4/20) at 6 at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas featuring Joe Purdy with SmokeyDewdrops.

The 2019 Easter Sunrise Celebration will start Sunday morning (4/21) at 6:30 at Hammons Field.