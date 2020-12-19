Watch Live: Biden Introduces His Climate Team

President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his climate team on Saturday. The Democrat has vowed to make tackling the climate crisis a key component of his administration.

Biden will nominate Rep. Deb Haaland serve as secretary of the interior; former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to head the Department of Energy; Michael Regan as EPA Administrator; Brenda Mallory as chair of the Council on Environmental Quality; Gina McCarthy as national climate advisor; and Ali Zaidi as deputy national climate advisor.

About these key members of his incoming climate team, Biden this week said in a statement: "This brilliant, tested, trailblazing team will be ready on day one to confront the existential threat of climate change with a unified national response rooted in science and equity. They share my belief that we have no time to waste to confront the climate crisis, protect our air and drinking water, and deliver justice to communities that have long shouldered the burdens of environmental harms."

