Watch How You Speak to Toddlers

To understand the human experience, one of the most important things is for children to learn to identify emotions – what they feel, why they feel that way and how to validate and regulate the emotions in themselves and those around them.

It’s a big job, and every person a child comes into contact with plays a role in it.

Dr. Elizabeth King teaches in the College of Education at Missouri State University and researches the language preschool teachers use that either validate or dismiss emotions.

She starts by explaining gendered language.

An interview with Dr. Elizabeth King

This emotional competency starts early, so much of her research has been with toddlers, all in the range of 1-3 years old.

King points out that not learning to properly express emotions – or worse yet, having those emotions dismissed – has ramifications for relationships throughout the life cycle.

The study revealed that in addition to the dismissiveness of emotions in boys, the teachers also were more responsive to the positivity in young girls. Teachers also talked to girls more frequently about emotions. King, as a teacher of future teachers, is working to change this. She asks her students to reflect on why a child’s emotions make them feel or react a specific way. She also works with them to validate all emotions the students present. Now she’s expanding the study to incorporate another layer – race.

