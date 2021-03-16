Watch The Candidate Interviews For Springfield City Council, Gen. Seat A

To help voters become informed before Election Day on April 6, short interviews with candidates for Springfield Public Schools Board of Education, Springfield City Council and Springfield mayor will air at noon March 15-18 on KSMU Ozarks Public Radio. A coalition of 10 nonpartisan organizations produced the interviews.

Watch the video of the interviews of candidates for Springfield City Council General Seat A below:

Each candidate was individually interviewed, answering questions developed by the candidate forum coalition. Each race will have its own segment on KSMU. For example, the short interviews with all City Council General Seat A candidates air back-to-back on the same day.

The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri brought together this coalition of nonpartisan groups who share the goals of educating voters and engaging candidates with citizens. It produced forums for the August and November 2020 elections.

Coalition members are:

· Be Civil Be Heard

· Drury University’s L.E. Meador Center for Politics & Citizenship

· Junior League of Springfield

· KSMU Ozarks Public Radio

· Leadership Springfield

· League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri

· Missouri State University’s Office of Public Affairs

· NAACP Springfield

· Ozarks Technical Community College’s Social Sciences Department with nonpartisan student group Politically Active

· Springfield-Greene County Library District

For more information, contact Lisa Langley, League of Women Voters, 417.501.6067.