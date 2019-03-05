Voter Registration Deadline is Wednesday, March 6, for April 2 Election

If you’re not yet registered to vote and you want to cast a ballot in the April 2nd General Municipal Election, you have until tomorrow to register.

Voter registration is available in Room 113 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse, 940 N. Boonville in Springfield, or at any Springfield-Greene County Library branch. Mail-in postcard registrations will also be accepted as long as they’re postmarked by tomorrow. When you register to vote, you’ll need to take an acceptable form of identification such as a birth certificate, valid driver’s license, current utility bill or a bank statement.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller also urges anyone who has moved or changed his or her name to contact his office as soon as possible to avoid any delays on election day. The changes must be submitted in writing.

The April 2nd ballot in Greene County will feature various issues and candidates, including a school bond issue in Springfield.