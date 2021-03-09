To Vote In April 6 Municipal Election, You’ll Need To Register By Wednesday

The April 6th general municipal election is drawing near and Wednesday, March 10, is the last day to register to vote in it.

Any resident who moved since the last election is encouraged to contact the Office of The County Clerk as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary delays, even if they moved within the county.

To register to vote in the April 6th General Municipal Election, residents need to either go to 940 N. Boonville, Room 113 in the Historic Courthouse, or a branch of the Springfield-Greene County Public Library. Mail-in registrations will also be accepted if they are postmarked today.

When registering to vote, be sure to bring along an acceptable form of identification, like a valid driver’s license, current utility bill or bank statement.