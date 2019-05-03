Volunteer Coordination Center Set Up For Those Who Would Like To Help Storm Victims

The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management or OEM has set up a volunteer coordination center to help area residents affected by Tuesday’s storm. Volunteers are stationed at Fellowship Bible Church in Rogersville and are being mobilized to help with debris management. Volunteers are needed, and if you’d like to help, call before you go at (417) 755-0913 or (417) 755-0614.

OEM has declared a local emergency, which it says allows corrective actions to help protect the health, safety and welfare of Greene County citizens.

If you’re able to remove debris on your own, OEM officials say you’re encouraged to do so safely. To request volunteer assistance call the numbers above. The Volunteer Coordination Center will prioritize assistance by severity of damage and greatest need.