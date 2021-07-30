U.S. Women's Soccer Goes To Penalty Kicks In A Must-Win Olympic Game

TOKYO — The U.S. women's soccer team is tied 2-2 with The Netherlands and is going to penalty kicks in a must-win match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The score remained even after 30 minutes of extra time in the tough, grinding game. The U.S. would go home if they lose today. With a win, they'll advance to the semifinal.

The U.S. is trying to become the first reigning Women's World Cup champion to ever take Olympic gold.

The Netherlands, ranked #4 in the world, is the European champion and was runner-up to the U.S. in the 2019 World Cup.

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema made a goal 18 minutes into the first half, but the U.S. team quickly answered.

Ten minutes later, U.S. midfielder Samantha Mewis scored with a diving header, teed up by teammate Lynn Williams. Williams scored her own goal three minutes later.

In the second half, Miedema struck again with a goal 54 minutes in, to tie the score.

The team's start so far at the Games has been uneven. The team opened play with a stunning 3-0 loss to its longtime rival Sweden in group play. The Americans then easily defeated New Zealand 6-1 and played to a scoreless draw against Australia.

