U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Said He Doesn't Think President Trump Should Resign

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday, said President Trump should finish the rest of his time in office.

Blunt, a Republican, said Trump’s decisions and actions that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday were “clearly reckless” but said he doesn’t think the president should resign.

"I think the country is the right way to hold presidents accountable, Blunt said. "The president should be very careful over the next 10 days that his behavior is what you'd expect from the leader of the greatest country in the world. Now, my personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again."

Other Republican U.S. senators are either calling on the president to resign or have said they would consider articles of impeachment.

But Blunt said Congress should be "thinking more about the first day of the next presidency than the last day of (Trump's) presidency."

NPR reports the House is expected to attempt to pass a resolution Monday calling on Vice-President Mike Pence to mobilize the Cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment. That would relieve Trump of his duties. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said if that fails, the House will move toward impeachment.