Two Debates At Drury Will Feature City Council Candidates Ahead Of April 2 Election

A debate between two candidates for a contested Springfield City Council seat will take place Tuesday night, March 19, at 7:00 at Drury University’s Findlay Student Center in Springfield.

According to organizers, sitting Zone 3 Councilman Mike Schilling will debate challenger Noah Snelson Tuesday evening.

The debate is hosted by Drury and Ozarks Independent.

Audience members will have a chance to ask questions. This is the first of two City Council candidate debates to take place at Drury ahead of the April 2 election.

The second debate will be next Tuesday, March 26, when the three candidates running for Springfield City Council General Seat C will face off in a similar format.

The city of Springfield has eight council members who elected for four-year terms. The mayor is elected for a two-year term.