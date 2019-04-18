Tuition/Fee Increases Approved By MSU Board Of Governors Executive Committee For 2019/2020

Tuition and fees could go up next year at Missouri State University. MSU President Clif Smart said, though, that the five percent increase, approved Wednesday by the MSU Board of Governors Executive Committee, could be reduced or waived.

According to Smart, they’ve requested an adjustment to the university’s state appropriation, which would allow them to consider waiving a portion of the increase or phasing it in over several years.

A final decision on how much of that raise in tuition and fees will actually be charged won’t be made until June.

Undergraduate students at MSU could see a tuition increase of up to $11 per credit hour. Including tuition and student fees, this amounts to an approximate increase of $374 over the amount charged in the current year, according to a news release from the university.

MSU officials say, even with the increase, tuition and room and board expenses would continue to be less than most colleges in the state and significantly lower than national averages.

Other tuition changes