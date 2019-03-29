Travis Jones: How Can White People Be Better Allies To People Of Color?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Confronting Racism.

About Travis Jones's TED Talk

Travis Jones examines the "codes of whiteness" that keep many people from engaging in conversations on race. He says white people need to take a more active role in confronting racism.

About Travis Jones

Travis L. Jones is a principal strategist with The Winters Group, Inc. His work focuses on race, religion, cultural competency, and leadership. He is also an educator, both in and outside of academia. Jones is interested in issues of power, and all of the ways our respective cultural worlds shape our thinking.

He holds a B.A. in Philosophy and an M.A. in Sociology from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), a Master's of Divinity, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from UNCC with concentrations in Leadership Development and Organizational Culture. He's also an instructor at UNCC.

