Traffic Fatalities Increased In 2020 Despite Drop In Vehicles On The Road

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says preliminary reporting shows traffic fatalities were up 12 percent in 2020 over the previous year. According to a news release, 989 people died in traffic crashes last year—up from 881 in 2019. And that’s while traffic volumes in the state were significantly down due to the pandemic.

Highway Patrol spokesman, Cpt. John Hotz, says more than 90 percent of the crashes were preventable. Someone was either driving too fast, driving distracted or driving impaired, and many were not wearing seat belts.

The highway patrol has introduced a strategic highway safety plan that identifies four key focus areas to help reduce traffic fatalities. Show-Me Zero, Driving Missouri Toward Safer Roads focuses on occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving and impaired driving. The plan highlights four simple actions drivers can take to improve safety on Missouri’s roads: Buckle up, put the phone down, slow down, and drive sober.

Learn more at savemolives.com.