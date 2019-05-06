A Total Of 26 Tornadoes Now Confirmed By The NWS On April 30

The National Weather Service now says 26 tornadoes touched down last Tuesday in southwest and south central Missouri. They were in Polk, Dade, Lawrence, Greene, Christian, Barry, McDonald, Stone, Taney, Ozark, Douglas, Wright, Dallas, Phelps, Texas and Howell Counties.

Nine were EF-0 twisters, 16 were given EF-1 ratings, and one was an EF-2.

The strongest touched down two miles north of Ozark and was on the ground for 10 miles, lifting five miles northwest of Rogersville. Three injuries were reported, and numerous homes were heavily damaged.

No other injuries or deaths were reported.