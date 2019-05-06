A Total Of 26 Tornadoes Now Confirmed By The NWS On April 30

A House in Ozark that was Destroyed by an EF2 Tornado on April 30
Credit Michele Skalicky

The National Weather Service now says 26 tornadoes touched down last Tuesday in southwest and south central Missouri.  They were in Polk, Dade, Lawrence, Greene, Christian, Barry, McDonald, Stone, Taney, Ozark, Douglas, Wright, Dallas, Phelps, Texas and Howell Counties. 

Nine were EF-0 twisters, 16 were given EF-1 ratings, and one was an EF-2. 

The strongest touched down two miles north of Ozark and was on the ground for 10 miles, lifting five miles northwest of Rogersville.  Three injuries were reported, and numerous homes were heavily damaged. 

No other injuries or deaths were reported. 

Tornadoes
National Weather Service

Update: NWS Confirms 11 Tornadoes Touched Down In Southwest Missouri Tuesday

By May 2, 2019
Michele Skalicky

Preliminary reports from National Weather Service survey teams show 11 tornadoes caused damage in southwest Missouri Tuesday, April 30.  Survey teams continue assessing damage to determine if there were other twisters.

Here's what the NWS has released so far:

Severe Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across The Ozarks

By May 1, 2019
Brandon VanDalsem / Facebook

Update:  National Weather Service survey crews will likely be out for a few days surveying damage from Tuesday's storms.  One tornado has been confirmed.  According to NWS, an EF-0 tornado touched down five miles southeast of Purdy in Barry County Tuesday evening.  It destroyed several outbuildings and uprooted numerous trees.  The tornado's width was 200 yards, and it was on the ground for five miles.  NWS meteorologist Drew Albert said there are a lot of damage reports, and it will take awhile to get through all of them.  But he said, "we're pretty confident that we're g