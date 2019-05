The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Webster County Tuesday.

The tornado touched down at 2:48 p.m. near I-44 and Jungle Road and was on the ground intermittently for seven miles, lifting at 2:55 p.m. one and a half miles west of Marshfield.

The tornado, with maximum winds of 100 mph, caused roof damage and uprooted and snapped trees.