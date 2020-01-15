On Thursday, MSU To Welcome New Football Coach Bobby Petrino to Community

Missouri State University's choice of Bobby Petrino as its new head football coach made national headlines Wednesday, due to his high-profile name in the sports world. As KSMU’s Josh Conaway reports, the university plans to welcome Petrino to campus Thursday morning (1/16).

Listen to the audio for the story here.

MSU's athletics department said Wednesday that Petrino has been chosen to replace outgoing coach Dave Steckel, whose record last season was 1-10.

Petrino has a winning coaching record across his career, with 119 wins and 56 losses.

But the choice was not without controversy; Petrino was fired from Arkansas in 2012 after reportedly hiring a woman with whom he was having an affair, and he was later let go by Louisville after a losing season there.

He becomes the 21st football coach for MSU, according to the university.