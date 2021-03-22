Those In Missouri Phase 2 May Schedule For A COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Today

COVID-19 vaccine scheduling will begin Monday, March 22, through the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center for those in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan. Those in that phase will be eligible beginning March 29th.

Phase 2 includes disproportionately affected individuals, with an emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities, and those who work in fields that accelerate economic recovery, according to the health department. That includes:

Chemical Sector

Commercial Facilities Sector (including retail, lodging, real estate and others)

Critical Manufacturing Sector

Defense Industrial Base Sector

Financial Services Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 2 (including restaurant and bar employees)

Higher Education

Libraries

Unsheltered Population

On April 9, eligibility will be expanded to all Missouri residents.

Those who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and get a patient ID. Sign up links are at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine.

For more information, call 417-874-1211.