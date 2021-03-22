Those In Missouri Phase 2 May Schedule For A COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Today

COVID-19 vaccine scheduling will begin Monday, March 22, through the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center for those in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan.  Those in that phase will be eligible beginning March 29th.

Phase 2 includes disproportionately affected individuals, with an emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities, and those who work in fields that accelerate economic recovery, according to the health department.  That includes:

  • Chemical Sector
  • Commercial Facilities Sector (including retail, lodging, real estate and others)
  • Critical Manufacturing Sector
  • Defense Industrial Base Sector
  • Financial Services Sector
  • Food & Agriculture Sector 2 (including restaurant and bar employees)
  • Higher Education
  • Libraries
  • Unsheltered Population

On April 9, eligibility will be expanded to all Missouri residents.

Those who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and get a patient ID.  Sign up links are at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

For more information, call 417-874-1211.

