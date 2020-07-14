There Were Potential Public Exposures To COVID-19 In Springfield, Say Public Health Officials

There have been more potential public exposures to COVID-19 from nine positive individuals, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.
Prior to being diagnosed, they went to these locations:
- Thursday, July 2, Walmart Supercenter, 2825 N. Kansas Expy., in the afternoon for 30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Saturday, July 4, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, 3333 S. Glenstone Ave. Ste 120, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5, Walmart Supercenter, 2021 E. Independence St., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Sunday, July 5, El Puente, 1111 E. Republic Rd., from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5, Best Buy, 3450 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Sunday, July 5 Macy’s in the Battlefield Mall, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5, Bath and Body Works in the Battlefield Mall, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5:, Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5, Patton Alley Pub, 313 S. Patton Ave., from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 6, Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 2909 S. Campbell Ave., around 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 7, Jose Locos, 853 N. Glenstone Ave., from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 7, Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., sometime in the afternoon before 5 p.m. for 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Wednesday, July 8, Shoe Carnival, 3408 S. Glenstone Ave., from 5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
Prior to being diagnosed, one of the positive cases worked at the following location:
- Monday, July 6, Orange Leaf, 1011 S. Glenstone Ave., from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, according to the health department, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider.
Learn more here.