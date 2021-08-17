Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been fully vaccinated, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Tuesday. Abbott has opposed mask mandates and his orders have drawn legal challenges.

The Republican governor is experiencing no symptoms and has "has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," his office said.

Abbott "will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment," the statement said.

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.

