Teen Mental Health Pilot Program Now In More Southwest MO Schools

A mental health program for teens is being expanded in southwest Missouri. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the teen Mental Health First Aid (or tMHFA) pilot program is now in six more area schools. It began last year at Kickapoo High School but this year is being offered for 10th and 12th graders at Central, Parkview, Greenwood Laboratory School, Springfield Catholic High School and Galena High School as well.

tMHFA is an in-person training aimed at helping high school students learn about mental illnesses and addictions and how to identify and respond to a developing mental health or substance use problem among their peers. Students learn a five-step action plan to help their friends who may be facing a mental health problem or crisis, such as suicide.

CPO was originally one of eight sites, and is now one of 43 sites, selected across the country by the National Council for Behavioral Health and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to implement the training in local high schools.