Taney County Health Department Warns Of Possible COVID-19 Exposures In Branson

The Taney County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from five people diagnosed with COVID-19.
Before they were diagnosed, they went to these locations:
- Rec-plex swim, Wednesday, July 1, 11:00-12:30 p.m. (unmasked)
- WalMart Supercenter, Thursday, July 2, in the afternoon (masked)
- WalMart Supercenter, Friday, July 3, in the afternoon (masked)
- Branson Hot Hits Theater, Friday, July 3, midday to early evening (unmasked)
- Bass Pro in Branson, Saturday, July 4, midday
- Don’t Forget About Me, Saturday, July 4, midday
- Christopher and Banks, Saturday, July 4, midday
- Branson Hot Hits Theater, Saturday, July 4, midday to early evening (unmasked)
- Walmart supercenter, Saturday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. (masked)
- Branson Hot Hits Theater Sunday, July 5, in the early evening (unmasked)
- Branson Hot Hits Theater Monday, July 6, in the early evening (unmasked)
- Hollister Farmer's Market Tuesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m. (unmasked)
- Harter House in Hollister Wednesday, July 8, in the afternoon (unmasked)
- Petco, Wednesday, July 8, noon to 12:45 p.m.
- VF Outlet Thursday, July 9, 10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (masked)
- Harter House in Hollister, Thursday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. (unmasked)
- WalMart Supercenter, Thursday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. (masked)
If you were at any of those locations during those times, you should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider.