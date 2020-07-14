Taney County Health Department Warns Of Possible COVID-19 Exposures In Branson

The Taney County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from five people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Before they were diagnosed, they went to these locations:

Rec-plex swim, Wednesday, July 1, 11:00-12:30 p.m. (unmasked)

WalMart Supercenter, Thursday, July 2, in the afternoon (masked)

WalMart Supercenter, Friday, July 3, in the afternoon (masked)

Branson Hot Hits Theater, Friday, July 3, midday to early evening (unmasked)

Bass Pro in Branson, Saturday, July 4, midday

Don’t Forget About Me, Saturday, July 4, midday

Christopher and Banks, Saturday, July 4, midday

Branson Hot Hits Theater, Saturday, July 4, midday to early evening (unmasked)

Walmart supercenter, Saturday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. (masked)

Branson Hot Hits Theater Sunday, July 5, in the early evening (unmasked)

Branson Hot Hits Theater Monday, July 6, in the early evening (unmasked)

Hollister Farmer's Market Tuesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m. (unmasked)

Harter House in Hollister Wednesday, July 8, in the afternoon (unmasked)

Petco, Wednesday, July 8, noon to 12:45 p.m.

VF Outlet Thursday, July 9, 10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (masked)

Harter House in Hollister, Thursday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. (unmasked)

WalMart Supercenter, Thursday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. (masked)

If you were at any of those locations during those times, you should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider.