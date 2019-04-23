Survey Of Springfield Kindergarten Teachers Points To The Importance of Pre-K Education

New survey results in Springfield are out on kindergarten readiness. The survey, by the Mayor’s Commission on Children, is done every four years. Results showed that, in 2018, 26 percent of kindergartners were perceived by their teachers as not prepared to start school.

Of those, 46.4 percent were from low-income families as opposed to 15.6 percent who weren’t.

“These results do highlight the need to prepare children for kindergarten by providing access to high quality preschool/pre-K education,” said Dr. Melissa Falone, with the Missouri State University Dixon Center for Research and Service, which crunched the numbers.Falone.

And she said that’s especially important for children in low-income families.

Brigitte Marrs, executive director of the Mayor’s Commission for Children, says she expects results of the next survey to reflect the planned expansion of the Wonder Years pre-K program.

“The program that just started this year at Campbell added 200 more slots. (The district will) add 200 more for the next two years, so, therefore, when we see that expansion fully represented, we’re hoping that we see more children ready for kindergarten once they access pre-K programs,” said Marrs.

The recently-passed bond issue for Springfield Public Schools includes an early childhood education center in southwest Springfield to serve around 250 students and an early childhood mini hub at Williams Elementary to serve 100 students. The new Boyd Elementary building will also include preschool classroom space.

Click here to view the results of the survey.