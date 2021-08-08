Sunday Puzzle: Accented Syllable

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase ending on the accented syllable "lay" — in any spelling.

Ex. French city overlooking the Strait of Dover --> CALAIS

1. Person who parks cars at a restaurant

2. Slice of boneless meat or fish

3. Lose by putting in a place you can't remember

4. Put to rest, as fears

5. French red wine

6. Cry at a bullfight

7. Brand of skin cream and beauty products

8. French for "with milk" (2 wds.)

9. French for "sun"

10. Skiers' cabin in the Alps

11. Poet Edna St. Vincent

12. [Fill in the blank:] Crème ___ (custard dessert)

13. Car with a roof that folds down

14. Renaissance writer François

15. Singer Robert who won a Tony for his role in "Camelot"

16. "Swan Lake," for example

Last week's challenge: It comes from listener Chad Graham, of Philadelphia. Think of a common Britishism — a word that the British use that's not common in the U.S. Write it in all capital letters. Turn it upside-down (that is, rotate it 180 degrees). The result is a famous hero of books and movies. Who is it?

Challenge answer: LOO — 007

Winner: Jerry Cordaro of Cleveland, Ohio.

This week's challenge: It comes from listener Ed Pegg Jr. Think of something that gets people moving vertically. Remove the middle two letters, and you get something that moves people horizontally. What two things are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

