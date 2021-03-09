Study: Greene, Christian Counties Among Missouri’s Most Charitable

A new study found that Greene and Christian Counties are two of the most charitable counties in Missouri.

Smart Asset, a financial planning company that conducts research studies, used IRS data to look at donations made in each county in the U.S for 2020. The charitable contributions were measured relative to total income.

In Missouri, Greene County came in 6th with 1.76% of income going to charities. And Christian County came in 9th place with 1.52% of income going to charitable donations. At the very top was Stoddard County with 3.11%.